Monaco being investigated for youth player recruitment

November 13, 2018 1:10 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — French football authorities are investigating whether Monaco has broken rules regulating the recruitment of youth players when signing two players under the age of 18.

Without naming the players, the French football federation and France’s professional league said in a statement on Tuesday that they have asked the federation’s Elite Players Status Committee and the league’s juridical committee to look into the conditions of their recruiting.

According to the Mediapart news website, which has analyzed documents from the “Football Leaks” series, Monaco has repeatedly violated rules when it came to the recruitment of youth players. Monaco has denied any wrongdoing.

Monaco, which has also been accused of trying to bypass Financial Fair Play regulations, is off to a disastrous start to the season. Already out of the Champions League, the club is second to last in the French league after 13 matches.

