Monday Sports in Brief

HOCKEY

The National Hockey League announced a tentative $18.9 million settlement Monday with more than 140 retired players who sued the league and accused it of failing to protect them from head injuries or warn them of the risks involved with playing.

The lawsuit, consolidated in federal court in Minnesota, was by far the largest facing the league. The NHL, as it has for years, did not acknowledge any liability for the players’ claims in the proposed settlement and it can terminate the deal if all 146 players or their estates don’t elect to participate.

The settlement is significantly less than the billion-dollar agreement reached between the NFL and its former players on the same issue of head injuries. Each player who opts in would receive $22,000 and could be eligible for up to $75,000 in medical treatment.

Advertisement

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Blues goaltender Luke Opilka announced his retirement Monday after two surgeries in two years to address hip dysplasia.

The 21-year-old Opilka was drafted by the Blues in the fifth round (146th overall) in 2015. He previously played for the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League, appearing in 75 games and posting a 40-24-6 record.

Opilka was diagnosed with hip dysplasia while playing for Kitchener. Over the past two seasons, Opilka has had major surgery on each hip.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has been voted American League Rookie of the Year after becoming the first player since Babe Ruth with 10 homers and four pitching wins in the same season.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was an overwhelming pick for the National League honor, easily beating Washington outfielder Juan Soto.

Ohtani, a 24-year-old right-hander who joined the Angels last winter after five seasons with Japan’s Nippon Ham Fighters, received 25 first-place votes and four seconds for 137 points from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in balloting announced Monday.

The 20-year-old Acuna received 27 first-place votes and three seconds for 144 points. Soto got two firsts and 89 points, and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler was next with one firsts and 28 points.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Mauer is leaving the playing field after a 15-year major league career, but not Minnesota or the Twins.

Mauer formalized his goodbye to the game on Monday at a news conference packed with people he’s close to.

With his wife, Maddie, due any day with the couple’s third child, Mauer’s focus in retirement for now will be fatherhood. He said he’ll stay connected to his hometown team in some capacity and will raise his kids in Minnesota.

Mauer joined the organization in 2001 as the first overall pick in the draft out of Cretin-Derham Hall High School in St. Paul.

HOUSTON (AP) — Starter Dallas Keuchel has declined the one-year qualifying offer the Houston Astros offered him.

Keuchel could still sign with the Astros, but if he signs with another team before next year’s draft the Astros will receive a compensation draft pick in the 2019 draft.

Monday was the deadline for players who received qualifying offers to accept or decline them.

Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young winner, was drafted by the Astros in 2009 and has spent his entire career in Houston.

He went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA in an AL-leading 34 starts last season and is 76-63 with a 3.66 ERA in 192 games in his career.

NFL

Hue Jackson’s timeout from coaching didn’t last long.

Fired last month after a brutal run with the Browns, Jackson will rejoin Cincinnati’s staff under Marvin Lewis, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press on Monday night.

Jackson, who was dismissed by Cleveland on Oct. 29 with one year left on his contract after going 3-36-1 in two-plus seasons, will take an unspecified position with the Bengals, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have released turnover-prone quarterback Nathan Peterman.

The move was announced by the team Monday and made as the Bills enter their bye week. Earlier in the day, coach Sean McDermott backed Peterman by saying he maintained his confidence in the second-year player.

Peterman became the odd man out with Buffalo carrying four quarterbacks, and with rookie Josh Allen set to reclaim his starting job after missing four games with a sprained right throwing elbow.

Peterman was also passed on the depth chart by newly signed Matt Barkley, who took over the starting job in a 41-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Derek Anderson is the third quarterback on Buffalo’s roster, and has missed two games because of a concussion.

NBA

MIAMI (AP) — All-Star forward Jimmy Butler is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, after they and the Minnesota Timberwolves received approval from the league office Monday on the terms of the trade that was agreed to over the weekend.

Butler and Justin Patton were traded for Philadelphia, in exchange for Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Jerryd Bayless along with a 2022 second-round draft pick.

Butler will be introduced by the 76ers on Tuesday and is expected to debut with his new club Wednesday at Orlando.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Former New York Giants running back Ron Johnson, who was the first black player to be a captain of the Michigan football team, has died. He was 71.

Michigan announced on Saturday that Johnson had died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was in an assisted living facility in New Jersey.

Johnson was an All-American for the Wolverines in 1968 when he set a school record that still stands with 347 yards rushing against Wisconsin. He ran for 1,391 yards that season and scored a school-record 19 touchdowns, another record that still stands.

Johnson was drafted by Cleveland in the first round in 1970 and was traded to the Giants the following season. He became the first Giants player to run for 1,000 yards in a season in 1970 and accomplished the feat against in 1972. He finished his career in 1975.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Carroll College football coach Mike Van Diest announced his retirement Monday after 20 seasons and six NAIA national championships.

Van Diest’s teams posted a 203-54 record during his tenure, winning 14 Frontier Conference titles and going undefeated in 2005, 2007 and 2010.

NASCAR

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — David Pearson, a NASCAR pioneer and longtime rival of Richard Petty, has died. He was 83.

Pearson died Monday, The Wood Brothers racing team said, but details were not immediately available.

Pearson was a three-time Cup champion and his 105 career victories trail only Petty’s 200 on NASCAR’s all-time list.

Born just outside of Spartanburg, Pearson made his NASCAR debut in 1960 and along with Petty, Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough, they raced all over the country as the cornerstone during NASCAR’s period of slow growth beyond a regional racing series. Pearson was inducted into the second class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

TELEVISION

New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow has another offseason job.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback will host “Million Dollar Mile,” a 10-episode high-stakes physical competition show on CBS.

Contestants will have a chance to win $1 million every time they run the Million Dollar Mile. In their way stands a challenging course and a group of elite athletes who are out to stop the contestants from winning the money at all cost.

He currently serves as a college football analyst for ESPN.

RUNNING

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Running great Haile Gebrselassie resigned as president of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation on Monday, calling it a “sacrifice” for the sport.

He had been president for two years. He was replaced by another running great, Derartu Tulu.

Gebrselassie has been unhappy with the growing grievances of local athletes about training facilities and decision-making, which he believes are politically motivated. The issue came to a head on Sunday at a local meet’s medal ceremony when junior athletes refused to shake hands with athletics officials.

LAW

DETROIT (AP) — Former Detroit Lions Hall of Famer Lem Barney and his wife are suing a Detroit-area pizza chain for racial discrimination after being refused service.

The lawsuit filed in federal court Monday says Lem and Jacqueline Barney went to Happy’s Pizza in Commerce Township Nov. 2. The lawsuit says a manager referred them to Happy’s Southfield location because “they would be more at home there.”

The Barneys are black. Southfield has a majority black population and Commerce Township is mostly white.

The lawsuit says a manager told police the Barneys were denied service because workers were preparing for a corporate event.

Company spokeswoman Sherrie Handrinos denies any discrimination, saying workers were preparing that day for a Nov. 6 opening.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.