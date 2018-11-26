Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 68, Floyd County 63

Battlefield 81, Woodbridge 46

Booker T. Washington 60, Norcom 57

Brooke Point 73, Colonial Forge 63

Carmel 74, Amelia Academy 70

Carver Academy 75, Appomattox Regional 38

Christiansburg 73, Giles 61

Dan River 73, Bassett 51

GW-Danville 56, Liberty Christian 42

Granby 73, Churchland 54

Greenbrier Christian 69, Broadwater Academy 54

Heritage-Lynchburg 79, Monticello 53

James River-Buchanan 64, Covington 59

King William 59, Maggie Walker 55

Martinsville 54, E.C. Glass 32

Massaponax 52, Riverbend 49

Maury 73, Woodrow Wilson 52

Monacan 90, Powhatan 89

Norview 74, Lake Taylor 70

Potomac 69, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 68

Rockbridge County 61, Alleghany 60

Steward School 90, Richmond Christian 36

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 54, Rockbridge County 38

Bland County 45, Narrows 29

Charlottesville 74, Harrisonburg 73

Chatham 58, Bassett 29

Christiansburg 72, Giles 31

Churchland 63, Granby 11

Faith Christian-Roanoke 51, Roanoke Catholic 42

Galax 63, Eastern Montgomery 8

Gateway Christian 24, Portsmouth Christian 22

Gretna 64, GW-Danville 20

J.R. Tucker 70, Henrico 55

Jefferson Forest 33, Liberty-Bedford 31

Lake Taylor 67, Norview 43

Lee High 67, Thomas Walker 51

Maggie Walker 44, King William 31

Martinsville 57, E.C. Glass 43

Meadowbrook 73, Clover Hill 24

Mountain Mission 54, Twin Valley 51

Norcom 68, Booker T. Washington 23

Patriot 59, Liberty-Bealeton 38

Pulaski County 75, Fort Chiswell 30

Riverside 48, John Champe 41

Woodbridge 62, Battlefield 31

