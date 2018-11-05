Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Sports Transactions

November 5, 2018
 
BASEBALL
Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised their 2019 option on OF Alberth Martinez.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Kendall Wright.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Carl Lawson on injured reserve. Signed LS Clark Harris to a contract extension and WR Auden Tate from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released PK Caleb Sturgis. Signed PK Michael Badgley from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Matt Donovan to a two-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Nathan Walker to Hershey (AHL). Recalled F Travis Boyd from a conditioning assigment at Hershey.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Declined 2019 options on Ds Claude Dielna and Nicolas Samayoa, F Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Ms Guillermo Hauche and Cristhian Machado and M/D Mark Segbers. Exercised 2019 options on Ds Jalil Anibaba, Antonio Delamea and Andrew Farrell; Fs Teal Bunbury, Cristian Penilla and Brian Wright; M/D Brandon Bye; Ms Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell, Diego Fagundez, Zachary Herivaux and Kelyn Rowe; and Gs Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton and Matt Turner.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Elected David Plummer athlete representative for the board of directors.

