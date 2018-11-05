Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised their 2019 option on OF Alberth Martinez.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Recalled G Chasson Randle from Capital City (NBAGL).

NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Waived F Mike Davis. Claimed G Oleksandr Kobets.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Kendall Wright. Signed OL Zack Golditch from Indianapolis’ practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Willie Beavers to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Carl Lawson on injured reserve. Signed LS Clark Harris to a contract extension and WR Auden Tate from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released PK Caleb Sturgis. Signed PK Michael Badgley from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Jacquies Smith.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Winnipeg F Brendan Lemieux two games an illegal check to the head of Florida F Vincent Trocheck.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Matt Donovan to a two-year, two-way contract.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Nathan Walker to Hershey (AHL). Recalled F Travis Boyd from a conditioning assigment at Hershey.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Declined 2019 options on Ds Claude Dielna and Nicolas Samayoa, F Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Ms Guillermo Hauche and Cristhian Machado and M/D Mark Segbers. Exercised 2019 options on Ds Jalil Anibaba, Antonio Delamea and Andrew Farrell; Fs Teal Bunbury, Cristian Penilla and Brian Wright; M/D Brandon Bye; Ms Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell, Diego Fagundez, Zachary Herivaux and Kelyn Rowe; and Gs Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton and Matt Turner.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Elected David Plummer athlete representative for the board of directors.

COLLEGE

PRESBYTERIAN_Named Steve Brooks women’s tennis coach.

