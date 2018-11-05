Monday’s Sports Transactions

NEW YORK METS — Fired hitting coach Pat Roessler and bullpen coach Ricky Bones. Announced bench coach Gary DiSarcina will replace third-base coach Glenn Sherlock, who will shift to first-base coach and first-base coach Ruben Amaro Jr. will become a front office adviser.
GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded OF Tillman Pugh to Sugar Land (Atlantic) for future considerations.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of LHP Nick Lee to the Cincinnati Reds.
MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed OF Teodoro Martinez and RHP Gabe Perez.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Exercised their 2019 options on C Aaron Gretz; INFs Dante Bichette Jr., Burt Reynolds, Brady Shoemaker and Joey Wong; RHPs Mike Devine, Trevor Foss, Zack Jones, Jake Matthys, Eddie Medina, Evan Mitchell, Matt Solter, Beck Wheeler and Ryan Zimmerman; LHPs Ken Frosch and Chris Nunn; and OFs Dan Motl and Max Murphy.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF Patrick Fiala. Signed LHP Luis Pollorena.
WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Ryan Schlosser.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised their 2019 option on OF Alberth Martinez.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed coach Larry Drew to new contract for rest of 2018-19 season.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Recalled G Chasson Randle from Capital City (NBAGL).
CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Waived F Mike Davis. Claimed G Oleksandr Kobets.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Kendall Wright. Signed OL Zack Golditch from Indianapolis’ practice squad.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Willie Beavers to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Carl Lawson on injured reserve. Signed LS Clark Harris to a contract extension and WR Auden Tate from the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Andy Jones.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released P Drew Kaiser. Claimed S Ibraheim Campbell off waivers from the N.Y. Jets.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released PK Caleb Sturgis. Signed PK Michael Badgley from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Added LB Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster. Waived LB Trevon Young.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Ufomba Kamalu to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB James Cowser. Signed DEs Jacquies Smith and Kony Ealy.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Paul Richardson Jr. and Gs Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff on injured reserve. Signed OT Austin Howard and Gs Luis Bowanko and John Cooper.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Winnipeg F Brendan Lemieux two games an illegal check to the head of Florida F Vincent Trocheck.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Philippe Desrosiers from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Matt Donovan to a two-year, two-way contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Sean Day from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL). Recalled F Lias Andersson from Hartford (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Tanner Kaspick and Austin Poganski from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Nathan Walker to Hershey (AHL). Recalled F Travis Boyd from a conditioning assignment at Hershey.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned G Mitch Gillam to Worcester (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Released G Ryan Faragher from his professional tryout and returned to Idaho (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Recalled F Elgin Pearce from Idaho (ECHL).
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Traded F Thomas Ebbing to Greenville. Signed F Shawn Szydlowski.
GREEVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released Fs Stanislav Dzakhov and Charley Graaskamp.
MAINE MARINERS — Released D Alex Adams.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded D Zach Todd to Wichita.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Cam Bakker. Signed G Gordon Defiel and D Joe Masonius.
WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Ted Florence as emergency backup.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Declined 2019 options on Ds Claude Dielna and Nicolas Samayoa, F Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Ms Guillermo Hauche and Cristhian Machado and M/D Mark Segbers. Exercised 2019 options on Ds Jalil Anibaba, Antonio Delamea and Andrew Farrell; Fs Teal Bunbury, Cristian Penilla and Brian Wright; M/D Brandon Bye; Ms Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell, Diego Fagundez, Zachary Herivaux and Kelyn Rowe; and Gs Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton and Matt Turner.
USADA — Elected David Plummer athlete representative for the board of directors.
PRESBYTERIAN_Named Steve Brooks women’s tennis coach.
