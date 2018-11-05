Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

NEW YORK METS — Fired hitting coach Pat Roessler and bullpen coach Ricky Bones. Announced bench coach Gary DiSarcina will replace third-base coach Glenn Sherlock, who will shift to first-base coach and first-base coach Ruben Amaro Jr. will become a front office adviser.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Traded OF Tillman Pugh to Sugar Land (Atlantic) for future considerations.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Sold the contract of LHP Nick Lee to the Cincinnati Reds.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed OF Teodoro Martinez and RHP Gabe Perez.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Exercised their 2019 options on C Aaron Gretz; INFs Dante Bichette Jr., Burt Reynolds, Brady Shoemaker and Joey Wong; RHPs Mike Devine, Trevor Foss, Zack Jones, Jake Matthys, Eddie Medina, Evan Mitchell, Matt Solter, Beck Wheeler and Ryan Zimmerman; LHPs Ken Frosch and Chris Nunn; and OFs Dan Motl and Max Murphy.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released INF Patrick Fiala. Signed LHP Luis Pollorena.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Released RHP Ryan Schlosser.

Can-Am League

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised their 2019 option on OF Alberth Martinez.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed coach Larry Drew to new contract for rest of 2018-19 season.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Recalled G Chasson Randle from Capital City (NBAGL).

NBA G League

CAPITAL CITY GO-GO — Waived F Mike Davis. Claimed G Oleksandr Kobets.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Kendall Wright. Signed OL Zack Golditch from Indianapolis’ practice squad.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Willie Beavers to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed LB Carl Lawson on injured reserve. Signed LS Clark Harris to a contract extension and WR Auden Tate from the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Andy Jones.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released P Drew Kaiser. Claimed S Ibraheim Campbell off waivers from the N.Y. Jets.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released PK Caleb Sturgis. Signed PK Michael Badgley from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Added LB Ogbo Okoronkwo to the active roster. Waived LB Trevon Young.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Ufomba Kamalu to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB James Cowser. Signed DEs Jacquies Smith and Kony Ealy.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed WR Paul Richardson Jr. and Gs Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff on injured reserve. Signed OT Austin Howard and Gs Luis Bowanko and John Cooper.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Winnipeg F Brendan Lemieux two games an illegal check to the head of Florida F Vincent Trocheck.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Philippe Desrosiers from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Matt Donovan to a two-year, two-way contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Sean Day from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL). Recalled F Lias Andersson from Hartford (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Tanner Kaspick and Austin Poganski from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Antonio (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Assigned F Nathan Walker to Hershey (AHL). Recalled F Travis Boyd from a conditioning assignment at Hershey.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Assigned G Mitch Gillam to Worcester (ECHL).

STOCKTON HEAT — Released G Ryan Faragher from his professional tryout and returned to Idaho (ECHL).

TEXAS STARS — Recalled F Elgin Pearce from Idaho (ECHL).

ECHL

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Traded F Thomas Ebbing to Greenville. Signed F Shawn Szydlowski.

GREEVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released Fs Stanislav Dzakhov and Charley Graaskamp.

MAINE MARINERS — Released D Alex Adams.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Traded D Zach Todd to Wichita.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Cam Bakker. Signed G Gordon Defiel and D Joe Masonius.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Ted Florence as emergency backup.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Declined 2019 options on Ds Claude Dielna and Nicolas Samayoa, F Femi Hollinger-Janzen, Ms Guillermo Hauche and Cristhian Machado and M/D Mark Segbers. Exercised 2019 options on Ds Jalil Anibaba, Antonio Delamea and Andrew Farrell; Fs Teal Bunbury, Cristian Penilla and Brian Wright; M/D Brandon Bye; Ms Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell, Diego Fagundez, Zachary Herivaux and Kelyn Rowe; and Gs Cody Cropper, Brad Knighton and Matt Turner.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Elected David Plummer athlete representative for the board of directors.

COLLEGE

PRESBYTERIAN_Named Steve Brooks women’s tennis coach.

