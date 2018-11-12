Monday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Announced LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu accepted the qualifying offer.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted Katina Shaw to vice president-community relations and family liaison.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Traded F Jimmy Butler and C Justin Patton to Philadelphia for Fs Robert Covington and Dario Saric; G Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round draft pick.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Travaris Cadet to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C Gino Gradkowski. Placed C Matt Paradis on injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Josh Ferguson to the practice squad. Released WR Malachi Dupre from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Brandon Marshall.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Announced DT Eddie Vanderdoes will remain on the Reserve/PUP list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted RB Matthew Dayes from the practice squad. Waived DB Tyvis Powell.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived K Chandler Catanzaro.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Kalle Kossila from San Diego (AHL). Assigned C Isac Lundestrom to San Diego.
CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Anthony Peluso to Stockton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Announced the retirement of G Luke Opilka.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Aaron Ness to Hershey (AHL).
AHL — Suspended Lehigh Valley F Tyrell Goulbourne two games for his actions in a Nov. 10 game against Charlotte. Suspended Bridgeport F Steve Bernier two games and D Kyle Burroughs one game for their actions in a Nov. 10 game against Providence.
BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned F Matt Gaudreau to Worcester (ECHL).
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Trevor Hamilton from Toledo (ECHL).
ECHL — Suspended Wichita’s Hayden Hodgson two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 11 game against Allen.
TUSCULUM — Named Josh Ealy director of athletic development.
WISCONSIN — Announced senior F Alex Illikainen will leave the men’s basketball program, but will remain enrolled at the university.
