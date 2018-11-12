Listen Live Sports

Monday’s Sports Transactions

November 12, 2018 7:29 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Announced LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu accepted the qualifying offer.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted Katina Shaw to vice president-community relations and family liaison.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Traded F Jimmy Butler and C Justin Patton to Philadelphia for Fs Robert Covington and Dario Saric; G Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed RB Travaris Cadet to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed C Gino Gradkowski. Placed C Matt Paradis on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Josh Ferguson to the practice squad. Released WR Malachi Dupre from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Brandon Marshall.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Announced DT Eddie Vanderdoes will remain on the Reserve/PUP list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted RB Matthew Dayes from the practice squad. Waived DB Tyvis Powell.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived K Chandler Catanzaro.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Kalle Kossila from San Diego (AHL). Assigned C Isac Lundestrom to San Diego.

CALGARY FLAMES — Assigned F Anthony Peluso to Stockton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Announced the retirement of G Luke Opilka.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned D Aaron Ness to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Lehigh Valley F Tyrell Goulbourne two games for his actions in a Nov. 10 game against Charlotte. Suspended Bridgeport F Steve Bernier two games and D Kyle Burroughs one game for their actions in a Nov. 10 game against Providence.

BRIDGEPORT SOUND TIGERS — Loaned F Matt Gaudreau to Worcester (ECHL).

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled D Trevor Hamilton from Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wichita’s Hayden Hodgson two games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 11 game against Allen.

COLLEGE

TUSCULUM — Named Josh Ealy director of athletic development.

WISCONSIN — Announced senior F Alex Illikainen will leave the men’s basketball program, but will remain enrolled at the university.

