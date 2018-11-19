Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Monday’s Sports Transactions

November 19, 2018 8:07 pm
 
BASEBALL

COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE — Suspended Toronto OF Griffin Conine (Vancouver-NWL) 50 games and N.Y. Yankee RHP Daniel Marten (Yankees East-GCL) 25 games for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Franklin Perez from Lakeland (FSL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Acquired LHP James Paxton from Seattle for LHP Justus Sheffield, RHP Erik Swanson and OF Dom Thompson-Williams.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Traded RHP Chih-Wei Hu to Cleveland INF Gionti Turner.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Named J.R. House third base/catching coach and Donnie Ecker assistant hitting coach.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Andy Haines hitting coach, Chris Hook pitching coach, Steve Karsay bullpen coach and Scott Barringer trainer.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of RHP James Bourque.

Frontier League

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed 1B Derek Bangert, 3B Matt Brown, RHP Drew Peden, OF Terrance Robertson and RHP Joel Toribio to contract extensions. Signed LHP Kenny Matthews.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Miami G Josh Richardson $25,000 for throwing his shoe into the spectator stands during a Nov. 18 game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Called up G Jaylen Adams from Erie (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released K Matt McCrane.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DB Lenzy Pipkins to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DL Destiny Vaeao to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR Keon Hatcher from the Green Bay practice squad. Waived WR Saeed Blacknall. Placed WR Brandon LaFell on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB James Onwualu to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Placed QB Alex Smith on injured reserve. Signed QB Mark Sancez. Terminated the contract of OT Jarron Jones.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogarty from Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled D Jonas Siegenthaler from Hershey (AHL). Reassigned G Ilya Samsonov to Hershey.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Shawn St. Amant from Maine (ECHL). Signed F Terrence Wallin to a professional tryout agreement. Reassigned F Ty Ronning to Maine.

SAN ANTONIO RAMPAGE — Recalled F Charlie Sampair from Tulsa (ECHL).

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled D Chris Forney from Tulsa (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Rapid City’s Tyler Poulson three games and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 17 game at Idaho. Fined Indy’s Matt Rupert an undisclosed amount for his actions in a Nov. 17 game at Utah.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Announced coach Oscar Pareja have mutually agreed to part ways.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Exercised the contract options of Ds Jack Elliott, Olivier Mbaizo and Keegan Rosenberry; Ms Ilsinho, Derrick Jones and Fafa Picault; and F Cory Burke.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Exercised the 2019 contract options of G Bryan Meredith, Ds Kim Kee-hee, Chad Marshall and Jordan McCrary, MFs Jordy Delem, Alex Roldan, Cristian Roldan, Harry Shipp, Gustav Svensson and Henry Wingo.

COLLEGE

NORTHERN ARIZONA — Announced the retirement of football coach Jerome Souers.

