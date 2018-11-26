Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed LHP Ian Clarkin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment. Claimed RHP Conner Greene off waivers from St. Louis.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed 1B C.J. Cron off waivers from Tampa Bay.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated INF Ronald Torreyes for assignment. Claimed RHP Parker Bridwell off waivers from the L.A. Angels.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Rob Refsnyder and SS Kelby Tomlinson to minor league contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Brian McCann on a one-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Claimed OF/1B Jordan Patterson off waivers from Colorado.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Jacob Cruz assistant hitting coach.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Recalled F Kenrich Williams from Westchester (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Josh Bynes and PK Phil Dawson on injured reserve. Released CB Bene Benwikere and OL Andre Smith. Signed PK Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Mario Kempe from Tucson (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived D Karl Alzner.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fired general manager Ron Hextall.

American Hockey League

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Garret Ross from Atlanta (ECHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Exercised 2019 options on Ms Jacori Hayes, Ryan Hollingshead and Victor Ulloa and G Kyle Zobeck.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Seth Sinovic to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

OAKLAND — Junior G Brailen Neely left the men’s basketball team.

