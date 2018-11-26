Monday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed LHP Ian Clarkin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment. Claimed RHP Conner Greene off waivers from St. Louis.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed 1B C.J. Cron off waivers from Tampa Bay.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated INF Ronald Torreyes for assignment. Claimed RHP Parker Bridwell off waivers from the L.A. Angels.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Rob Refsnyder and SS Kelby Tomlinson to minor league contracts.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Brian McCann on a one-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Claimed OF/1B Jordan Patterson off waivers from Colorado.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Jacob Cruz assistant hitting coach.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Recalled F Kenrich Williams from Westchester (NBAGL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Josh Bynes and PK Phil Dawson on injured reserve. Released CB Bene Benwikere and OL Andre Smith. Signed PK Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Mario Kempe from Tucson (AHL).
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived D Karl Alzner.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fired general manager Ron Hextall.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Garret Ross from Atlanta (ECHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Exercised 2019 options on Ms Jacori Hayes, Ryan Hollingshead and Victor Ulloa and G Kyle Zobeck.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Seth Sinovic to a one-year contract.
OAKLAND — Junior G Brailen Neely left the men’s basketball team.
