Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Claimed LHP Ian Clarkin off waivers from the Chicago Cubs.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Designated RHP Burch Smith for assignment. Claimed RHP Conner Greene off waivers from St. Louis.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Claimed 1B C.J. Cron off waivers from Tampa Bay.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Designated INF Ronald Torreyes for assignment. Claimed RHP Parker Bridwell off waivers from the L.A. Angels.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Tim Laker hitting coach.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Signed OF Rob Refsnyder and SS Kelby Tomlinson to minor league contracts.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with C Brian McCann and 3B Josh Donaldson on one-year contracts.

NEW YORK METS — Claimed OF/1B Jordan Patterson off waivers from Colorado.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Jacob Cruz assistant hitting coach.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed LHP Mike Castellani, OF Cutter McDowell and SS Austin Wobrock to contract extensions. Signed INF Tommy Anderson, OF Rodney Tennie, and C Peter Yorgan.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Kent Hasler and OF Zach Racusin to contract extensions. Signed RHP Augie Gallardo.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed 3B Braxton Martinez to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Steve Heilenbach to a contract extension. Signed RHP Connor Mayes and C/1B Niko Pacheco.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Recalled F Kenrich Williams from Westchester (NBAGL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed LB Josh Bynes and PK Phil Dawson on injured reserve. Released CB Bene Benwikere and OL Andre Smith. Signed PK Zane Gonzalez from the practice squad. Claimed TE Darrell Daniels off waivers from Seattle.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Marvin Jones on injured reserve. Signed LB Nicholas Grigsby from the practice squad and DE Eric Lee to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed TE Jack Doyle on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated CB Aqib Talib from injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released OL Matt Tobin. Activated RB Rex Burkhead from injured reserve.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived WR Johnny Holton. Released CB Arrion Springs from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived S Godwin Igwebuike.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Angus Redmond from Reading (ECHL) to San Diego (AHL).

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled F Mario Kempe from Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS CREW — Recalled Fs Sam Vigneault and Kole Sherwood from Jacksonville (ECHL) to Cleveland (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled F Sheldon Rempal from Ontario (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Waived D Karl Alzner.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fired general manager Ron Hextall.

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Boston Leier from Brampton (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Returned G Austin Lotz to Reading (ECHL). Recalled F Alex Krushelnyski from Reading.

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled D Jacob Cederholm and Justin Woods from Jacksonville (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Garret Ross from Atlanta (ECHL). Assigned F Alex Overhardt to Atlanta.

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Giorgio Estephan from Newfoundland (ECHL).

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled F Troy Josephs from Wheeling (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Allen C Zach Pochiro one game.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — D Jordan McNaughton announced his retirement.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed D Garrett Clarke. Released G Tom Hodges as emergency backup.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Claimed D Tate Olson off waivers from Newfoundland.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Traded G Kyle Hayton to Allen.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Devin Buffalo. Signed D Jake Faiella. Traded F Jordan Sims to Fort Wayne.

READING ROYALS — Released G Nick Niedert. Signed G Tanner Creel. Released G Eric Vogel as emergency backup.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Exercised 2019 options on Gs Jon Kempin and Ben Lungaard, Ms Luis Argudo and Niko Hansen and Ds Alex Crognale, Connor Maloney, Gaston Sauro and Josh Williams. Agreed to terms with D Lalas Abubakar.

FC DALLAS — Exercised 2019 options on Ms Jacori Hayes, Ryan Hollingshead and Victor Ulloa and G Kyle Zobeck.

LA GALAXY — Exercised 2019 options on M Sebastian Lletget, D Daniel Steres, M Bradford Jamieson IV and G Justin Vom Steeg.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed D Seth Sinovic to a one-year contract.

COLLEGE

ARIZONA STATE — WR N’Keal Harry will enter the NFL draft.

OAKLAND — Junior G Brailen Neely left the men’s basketball team.

