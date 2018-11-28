Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Monitoring group says racist abuse rises in English soccer

November 28, 2018 9:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — English soccer’s anti-racism organization says reports of discriminatory abuse have risen for the sixth straight year.

The report from Kick It Out shows reports of abuse rose 11 percent last season to 520.

Racist abuse accounted for more than half of the cases — 273 — with 110 coming in the professional game in England. Cases of anti-gay abuse climbed 9 percent to 111.

Kick It Out chairman Lord Ouseley says “while the increased reports reflect a greater inclination among fans to complain about unacceptable abuse, these trends reflect, in part, what is happening in the rest of society.”

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia