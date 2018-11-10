Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morant leads Murray St. to 73-54 win over Wright St.

November 10, 2018 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 26 points and distributed 11 assists and Murray State pulled away from Wright State in the second half for a 73-54 win on Saturday night.

In their season opener, Murray State led 35-29 at halftime and extended it to 57-45 on Tevin Brown’s 3-pointer with 9:59 remaining. Mike Davis buried a 3 seconds later and Wright State (1-1) never recovered. Brown finished with 17 points, Darnell Cowart contributed 11 with six rebounds and Anthony Smith grabbed 10 rebounds. The Racers shot 27 of 50 (54 percent) from the floor and made 10 3s.

Mark Hughes led the Raiders with 16 points, Loudon Love scored 15 with seven rebounds and Cole Gentry scored 11. Wright State shot 38 percent from the floor and managed just 3-of-18 (17 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Marines place new wire at California port of entry

Today in History

1973: Nixon signs bill in support of Alaskan oil pipeline