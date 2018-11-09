Mosley’s shot lifts James Madison over East Carolina 73-72

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Stuckey Mosley tossed in a floating, left-handed bank shot from 10 feet out as the buzzer sounded to lift James Madison to a 73-72 victory over East Carolina on Friday night.

East Carolina grabbed a 72-71 lead with nine seconds remaining when Seth LeDay hit a layup and was fouled by Develle Phillips, who fouled out on the play. But LeDay missed the free throw, Dwight Wilson grabbed the rebound and the Dukes (2-0) called a timeout with five seconds left. Mosley took the ball at halfcourt, dribbled down the left side of the floor, temporarily lost control of the ball before grabbing it and tossing in the game-winner.

Darius Banks paced James Madison with 19 points, eight rebounds and six steals, but he had seven of the Dukes’ 26 turnovers. Mosley scored 16 points, while Matt Lewis and Wilson added 11 and 10, respectively.

LeDay topped the Pirates (1-1) with 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting from both the floor and the free-throw line. K.J. Davis hit four 3-pointers and scored 16, while Isaac Fleming filled the stat sheet with 11 points, six assists and five of East Carolina’s 15 steals.

