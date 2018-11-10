Munnings scores 17, UL Monroe rallies past D-III Millsaps

MONROE, La. (AP) — Travis Munnings scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Michael Ertel added 16 points and Louisiana-Monroe defeated Division-III Millsaps College 94-52 on Saturday.

Ertel hit a jump shot and followed with two free throws as UL Monroe (2-0) fought into a 29-27 lead with three minutes left in the first half. Millsaps surged ahead again 30-29 on a Newlon Gillihan 3-pointer, but Daishon Smith knocked down a trey at the other end, sparking a rally and a 39-32 lead at the half.

Munnings opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers, JD Williams stole the ball and dashed down court for a fast-break dunk — but missed. Jontray Harris corralled the rebound and got the dunk instead, capping a 7-0 run to start the second half.

Gillihan led Millsaps with nine points.

Five Warhawks combined for nine shot blocks, Andre Washington, JD Williams and Tyree White each with two.

