Murray State runs all over Division III Spalding 106-36

November 16, 2018 11:12 pm
 
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ja Morant scored all 18 of his points in the first half to help Murray State run all over Division III Spalding 106-36 on Friday night.

It was the largest scoring margin of victory for Murray State (2-0) since it won by 68 against Camp Campbell in 1946. The Racers held Union to 13 points in 1926.

Each player for the Racers scored, including five in double figures. They made 43 of 65 field goals (66 percent), hit eight 3-pointers and were 12-of-17 shooting at the line. Anthony Smith and Devin Gilmore scored 14 points, and Jaiveon Eaves and KJ Williams chipped in 12 apiece.

Dominique Ellis had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead Spalding.

Smith scored six straight points, highlighted with a dunk, to cap a 23-3 opening run as the Racers built a 62-13 halftime lead. The 62 first-half points matched a program record achieved against Illinois College in 1970 and Berry College in 1995.

