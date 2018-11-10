Listen Live Sports

Murray State’s improbable rally tops SE Missouri State 40-38

November 10, 2018 4:35 pm
 
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Malik Honeycutt returned a kickoff for a 79-yard score with three seconds left and Murray State rallied from a 31-point deficit to beat Southeast Missouri State 40-38 on Saturday despite five turnovers.

Trailing 34-31, SEMO quarterback Daniel Santacaterina hit Zack Smith on a 5-yard TD for what appeared to be the winning TD with 20 seconds to go, but Honeycutt returned the ensuing kickoff.

The Redhawks led 31-0 in the second quarter after converting three interceptions and a fumble into points, with Justin Swift recovering the fumble and grabbing a pick-6.

But the Racers (5-5, 52 Ohio Valley Conference) rallied. Drew Anderson, 37 of 63 for 412 yards with three interceptions, hit Tyre Gray on a 2-yard TD pass, then Honeycutt on a 9-yarder and Gray on a 4-yarder after Kendrick Catis’ interception. Gabriel Vincente kicked two field goals before Anderson hit LaMartez Brooks on a 7-yard TD with 1:42 to play.

Santacaterina was 18 of 34 for 156 yards for the Redhawks (7-3, 5-2). Marquis Terry gained 120 yards on 22 carries with two TDs.

