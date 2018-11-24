Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

MVP Pearson sets career high; Texas St. wallops Portland

November 24, 2018 10:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nijal Pearson scored a career-high 33 points and Texas State used a second-half offensive eruption to blast Portland 91-68 on Saturday night in the Portland Classic Championship game.

Texas State (5-1) led 36-34 at halftime, and after intermission, proceeded to shoot 20 of 32 (62.5 percent) including 9 of 13 (69) from 3-point range. Portland’s shooting went in the opposite direction as the Pilots (5-3) shot 25 percent (7 of 28) from the field.

Pearson finished 12 of 18 shooting and 6 of 9 from 3-point range, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player this weekend and surpassed 1,100 career points. Pearson also finished with three steals to give him 103 to move into 10th-place all time in school history.

Tre’Larenz Nottingham scored 11 and Chandler Davis scored 10 for the Bobcats.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

JoJo Walker led the Pilots with 17 points and Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 13.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending