N. Alabama beats back scrappy Blue Mountain for 72-59 win

November 10, 2018 11:41 pm
 
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jamari Blackmon scored 22 points and Payton Youngblood scored 15 and North Alabama pulled away from NAIA Blue Mountain for a 72-59 win Saturday night.

Tyree Beason’s layup with 10:25 before halftime put the Toppers up 18-13 before a 19-5 North Alabama (1-1) run gave the Lions a 32-23 lead with 4:56 before halftime. But the Toppers fought back with a 13-3 spurt and led 36-35 at the break after a pair of free throws by Lukas Durasas.

After intermission, North Alabama took control for good with a 14-3 run for a 49-39 lead with 14:32 remaining and mostly led by double digits the rest of the way.

Da’Juona Ross led Blue Mountain with 18 points and Jonah Simpson scored 12.

