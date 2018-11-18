NAIA Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 17
Saint Francis (Ind.) 34, Grand View (Iowa) 3
Morningside (Iowa) 49, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 20
Concordia (Mich.) 31, Reinhardt (Ga.) 21
St. Xavier (Ill.) 34, Marian (Ind.) 21
Baker (Kan.) 44, Bethel (Tenn.) 41, OT
Dickinson State (N.D.) 14, Northwestern (Iowa) 6
Kansas Wesleyan 15, Langston (Okla.) 9
Benedictine (Kan.) 48, Cumberlands (Ky.) 41, 2OT
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Nov. 24
St. Xavier (Ill.) (9-3) at Morningside (Iowa) (12-0), TBA
Dickinson State (N.D.) (9-2) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), TBA
Baker (Kan.) (9-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (9-2), Noon
Concordia (Mich.) (10-2) at Benedictine (Kan.) (11-1), 1 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 1
TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 15
|At Municipal Stadium
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
TBD
