The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NAIA Football Playoff Glance

November 18, 2018 11:49 am
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 17

Saint Francis (Ind.) 34, Grand View (Iowa) 3

Morningside (Iowa) 49, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 20

Concordia (Mich.) 31, Reinhardt (Ga.) 21

St. Xavier (Ill.) 34, Marian (Ind.) 21

Baker (Kan.) 44, Bethel (Tenn.) 41, OT

Dickinson State (N.D.) 14, Northwestern (Iowa) 6

Kansas Wesleyan 15, Langston (Okla.) 9

Benedictine (Kan.) 48, Cumberlands (Ky.) 41, 2OT

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 24

St. Xavier (Ill.) (9-3) at Morningside (Iowa) (12-0), TBA

Dickinson State (N.D.) (9-2) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), TBA

Baker (Kan.) (9-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (9-2), Noon

Concordia (Mich.) (10-2) at Benedictine (Kan.) (11-1), 1 p.m.

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 1

TBD

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 15
At Municipal Stadium
Daytona Beach, Fla.

TBD

