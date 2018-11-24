NAIA Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 17
Saint Francis (Ind.) 34, Grand View (Iowa) 3
Morningside (Iowa) 49, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 20
Concordia (Mich.) 31, Reinhardt (Ga.) 21
St. Xavier (Ill.) 34, Marian (Ind.) 21
Baker (Kan.) 44, Bethel (Tenn.) 41, OT
Dickinson State (N.D.) 14, Northwestern (Iowa) 6
Kansas Wesleyan 15, Langston (Okla.) 9
Benedictine (Kan.) 48, Cumberlands (Ky.) 41, 2OT
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Nov. 24
Saint Francis (Ind.) 33, Baker (Kan.) 23
Morningside (Iowa) 51, St. Xavier (Ill.) 14
Benedictine (Kan.) 54, Concordia (Mich.) 38
Dickinson State (N.D.) (9-2) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), 2 p.m.
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 1
TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 15
|At Municipal Stadium
|Daytona Beach, Fla.
TBD
