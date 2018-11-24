Listen Live Sports

NAIA Football Playoff Glance

November 24, 2018 4:13 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 17

Saint Francis (Ind.) 34, Grand View (Iowa) 3

Morningside (Iowa) 49, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 20

Concordia (Mich.) 31, Reinhardt (Ga.) 21

St. Xavier (Ill.) 34, Marian (Ind.) 21

Baker (Kan.) 44, Bethel (Tenn.) 41, OT

Dickinson State (N.D.) 14, Northwestern (Iowa) 6

Kansas Wesleyan 15, Langston (Okla.) 9

Benedictine (Kan.) 48, Cumberlands (Ky.) 41, 2OT

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 24

Saint Francis (Ind.) 33, Baker (Kan.) 23

Morningside (Iowa) 51, St. Xavier (Ill.) 14

Benedictine (Kan.) 54, Concordia (Mich.) 38

Dickinson State (N.D.) (9-2) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), 2 p.m.

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 1

TBD

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 15
At Municipal Stadium
Daytona Beach, Fla.

TBD

