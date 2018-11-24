NAIA Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 17

Saint Francis (Ind.) 34, Grand View (Iowa) 3

Morningside (Iowa) 49, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 20

Concordia (Mich.) 31, Reinhardt (Ga.) 21

St. Xavier (Ill.) 34, Marian (Ind.) 21

Advertisement

Baker (Kan.) 44, Bethel (Tenn.) 41, OT

Dickinson State (N.D.) 14, Northwestern (Iowa) 6

Kansas Wesleyan 15, Langston (Okla.) 9

Benedictine (Kan.) 48, Cumberlands (Ky.) 41, 2OT

Quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 24

Saint Francis (Ind.) 33, Baker (Kan.) 23

Morningside (Iowa) 51, St. Xavier (Ill.) 14

Benedictine (Kan.) 54, Concordia (Mich.) 38

Dickinson State (N.D.) (9-2) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), 2 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 1

TBD

Championship Saturday, Dec. 15 At Municipal Stadium Daytona Beach, Fla.

TBD

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.