NAIA Football Playoff Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 17

Grand View (Iowa) (8-2) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (8-2), Noon

Rocky Mountain (Mont.) (8-3) at Morningside (Iowa) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Concordia (Mich.) (9-2) at Reinhardt (Ga.) (9-1), 1 p.m.

St. Xavier (Ill.) (8-3) at Marian (Ind.) (10-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baker (Kan.) (8-2) at Bethel (Tenn.) (10-0), 2 p.m.

Dickinson State (N.D.) (8-2) at Northwestern (Iowa) (9-1), 2 p.m.

Langston (Okla.) (9-1) at Kansas Wesleyan (11-0), 2 p.m.

Cumberlands (Ky.) (10-1) at Benedictine (Kan.) (10-1), 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 24

TBD

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 1

TBD

Championship Saturday, Dec. 15 At Municipal Stadium Daytona Beach, Fla.

TBD

