Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NAIA Football Poll

November 5, 2018 2:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Nov. 5
Record Pts Pvs
1. Morningside (Iowa) (15) 10-0 366 1
2. Marian (Ind.) (1) 9-0 352 2
3. Bethel (Tenn.) 9-0 335 3
4. Reinhardt (Ga.) 8-1 325 4
5. Northwestern (Iowa) 8-1 302 6
6. Kansas Wesleyan 10-0 291 7
7. Benedictine (Kan.) 9-1 281 8
8. Saint Francis (Ind.) 8-2 259 9
9. Evangel (Mo.) 9-1 254 10
10. Langston (Okla.) 8-1 237 11
11. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 8-2 226 12
12. Grand View (Iowa) 7-2 215 5
13. Cumberlands (Ky.) 9-1 209 13
14. Baker (Kan.) 7-2 193 14
15. Concordia (Mich.) 8-2 175 15
16. Dickinson State (N.D.) 8-2 147 16
17. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8-3 135 18
18. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 6-3 134 17
19. Georgetown (Ky.) 7-3 124 19
20. Siena Heights (Mich.) 7-2 93 23
21. Ottawa (Kan.) 7-2 80 25
22. Avila (Mo.) 7-2 56 21
23. Montana Western 6-3 48 20
24. College of Idaho 5-5 23 NR
25. Southeastern (Fla.) 6-3 22 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 13, Oklahoma Panhandle State 8, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 8, Dordt (Iowa) 6, Eastern Oregon 4, Arizona Christian 3, Webber International (Fla.) 3.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps band performs for Veterans Day observance

Today in History

1982: Vietnam Veterans Memorial dedicated