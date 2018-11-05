NAIA Football Poll

|Nov. 5
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Morningside (Iowa) (15)
|10-0
|366
|1
|2. Marian (Ind.) (1)
|9-0
|352
|2
|3. Bethel (Tenn.)
|9-0
|335
|3
|4. Reinhardt (Ga.)
|8-1
|325
|4
|5. Northwestern (Iowa)
|8-1
|302
|6
|6. Kansas Wesleyan
|10-0
|291
|7
|7. Benedictine (Kan.)
|9-1
|281
|8
|8. Saint Francis (Ind.)
|8-2
|259
|9
|9. Evangel (Mo.)
|9-1
|254
|10
|10. Langston (Okla.)
|8-1
|237
|11
|11. Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|8-2
|226
|12
|12. Grand View (Iowa)
|7-2
|215
|5
|13. Cumberlands (Ky.)
|9-1
|209
|13
|14. Baker (Kan.)
|7-2
|193
|14
|15. Concordia (Mich.)
|8-2
|175
|15
|16. Dickinson State (N.D.)
|8-2
|147
|16
|17. Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|8-3
|135
|18
|18. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|6-3
|134
|17
|19. Georgetown (Ky.)
|7-3
|124
|19
|20. Siena Heights (Mich.)
|7-2
|93
|23
|21. Ottawa (Kan.)
|7-2
|80
|25
|22. Avila (Mo.)
|7-2
|56
|21
|23. Montana Western
|6-3
|48
|20
|24. College of Idaho
|5-5
|23
|NR
|25. Southeastern (Fla.)
|6-3
|22
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 13, Oklahoma Panhandle State 8, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 8, Dordt (Iowa) 6, Eastern Oregon 4, Arizona Christian 3, Webber International (Fla.) 3.
