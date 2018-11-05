NAIA Football Poll

Nov. 5 Record Pts Pvs 1. Morningside (Iowa) (15) 10-0 366 1 2. Marian (Ind.) (1) 9-0 352 2 3. Bethel (Tenn.) 9-0 335 3 4. Reinhardt (Ga.) 8-1 325 4 5. Northwestern (Iowa) 8-1 302 6 6. Kansas Wesleyan 10-0 291 7 7. Benedictine (Kan.) 9-1 281 8 8. Saint Francis (Ind.) 8-2 259 9 9. Evangel (Mo.) 9-1 254 10 10. Langston (Okla.) 8-1 237 11 11. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 8-2 226 12 12. Grand View (Iowa) 7-2 215 5 13. Cumberlands (Ky.) 9-1 209 13 14. Baker (Kan.) 7-2 193 14 15. Concordia (Mich.) 8-2 175 15 16. Dickinson State (N.D.) 8-2 147 16 17. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8-3 135 18 18. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 6-3 134 17 19. Georgetown (Ky.) 7-3 124 19 20. Siena Heights (Mich.) 7-2 93 23 21. Ottawa (Kan.) 7-2 80 25 22. Avila (Mo.) 7-2 56 21 23. Montana Western 6-3 48 20 24. College of Idaho 5-5 23 NR 25. Southeastern (Fla.) 6-3 22 NR

Others Receiving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 13, Oklahoma Panhandle State 8, St. Ambrose (Iowa) 8, Dordt (Iowa) 6, Eastern Oregon 4, Arizona Christian 3, Webber International (Fla.) 3.

