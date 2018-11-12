NAIA Football Poll

|Nov. 11
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Morningside (Iowa)
|11-0
|366
|1
|2. Marian (Ind.)
|10-0
|352
|2
|3. Bethel (Tenn.)
|10-0
|337
|3
|4. Reinhardt (Ga.)
|9-1
|324
|4
|5. Northwestern (Iowa)
|9-1
|304
|5
|6. Kansas Wesleyan
|11-0
|293
|6
|7. Benedictine (Kan.)
|10-1
|284
|7
|8. Saint Francis (Ind.)
|8-2
|264
|8
|9. Langston (Okla.)
|9-1
|253
|10
|10. Grand View (Iowa)
|8-2
|235
|12
|11. Cumberlands (Ky.)
|10-1
|230
|13
|12. Baker (Kan.)
|8-2
|218
|14
|13. Concordia (Mich.)
|9-2
|195
|15
|14. Evangel (Mo.)
|9-2
|174
|9
|15. Dickinson State (N.D.)
|8-2
|165
|16
|16. Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|8-3
|160
|11
|17. Saint Xavier (Ill.)
|8-3
|156
|17
|18. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|7-3
|133
|18
|19. Georgetown (Ky.)
|7-3
|115
|19
|20. Ottawa (Kan.)
|8-2
|88
|21
|21. Southeastern (Fla.)
|7-3
|84
|25
|22. College of Idaho
|6-5
|53
|24
|23. Dordt (Iowa)
|7-3
|44
|NR
|24. Eastern Oregon
|6-4
|29
|NR
|25. Arizona Christian
|7-3
|20
|NR
|25. Siena Heights (Mich.)
|7-3
|20
|20
Others Receiving Votes: Montana Western 9, Ave Maria (Fla.) 5, Southern Oregon 4, Tabor (Kan.) 3, Avila (Mo.) 3.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.