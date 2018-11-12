NAIA Football Poll

Nov. 11 Record Pts Pvs 1. Morningside (Iowa) 11-0 366 1 2. Marian (Ind.) 10-0 352 2 3. Bethel (Tenn.) 10-0 337 3 4. Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-1 324 4 5. Northwestern (Iowa) 9-1 304 5 6. Kansas Wesleyan 11-0 293 6 7. Benedictine (Kan.) 10-1 284 7 8. Saint Francis (Ind.) 8-2 264 8 9. Langston (Okla.) 9-1 253 10 10. Grand View (Iowa) 8-2 235 12 11. Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-1 230 13 12. Baker (Kan.) 8-2 218 14 13. Concordia (Mich.) 9-2 195 15 14. Evangel (Mo.) 9-2 174 9 15. Dickinson State (N.D.) 8-2 165 16 16. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 8-3 160 11 17. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8-3 156 17 18. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7-3 133 18 19. Georgetown (Ky.) 7-3 115 19 20. Ottawa (Kan.) 8-2 88 21 21. Southeastern (Fla.) 7-3 84 25 22. College of Idaho 6-5 53 24 23. Dordt (Iowa) 7-3 44 NR 24. Eastern Oregon 6-4 29 NR 25. Arizona Christian 7-3 20 NR 25. Siena Heights (Mich.) 7-3 20 20

Others Receiving Votes: Montana Western 9, Ave Maria (Fla.) 5, Southern Oregon 4, Tabor (Kan.) 3, Avila (Mo.) 3.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.