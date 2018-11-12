Listen Live Sports

NAIA Football Poll

November 12, 2018 2:45 pm
 
Nov. 11
Record Pts Pvs
1. Morningside (Iowa) 11-0 366 1
2. Marian (Ind.) 10-0 352 2
3. Bethel (Tenn.) 10-0 337 3
4. Reinhardt (Ga.) 9-1 324 4
5. Northwestern (Iowa) 9-1 304 5
6. Kansas Wesleyan 11-0 293 6
7. Benedictine (Kan.) 10-1 284 7
8. Saint Francis (Ind.) 8-2 264 8
9. Langston (Okla.) 9-1 253 10
10. Grand View (Iowa) 8-2 235 12
11. Cumberlands (Ky.) 10-1 230 13
12. Baker (Kan.) 8-2 218 14
13. Concordia (Mich.) 9-2 195 15
14. Evangel (Mo.) 9-2 174 9
15. Dickinson State (N.D.) 8-2 165 16
16. Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 8-3 160 11
17. Saint Xavier (Ill.) 8-3 156 17
18. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 7-3 133 18
19. Georgetown (Ky.) 7-3 115 19
20. Ottawa (Kan.) 8-2 88 21
21. Southeastern (Fla.) 7-3 84 25
22. College of Idaho 6-5 53 24
23. Dordt (Iowa) 7-3 44 NR
24. Eastern Oregon 6-4 29 NR
25. Arizona Christian 7-3 20 NR
25. Siena Heights (Mich.) 7-3 20 20

Others Receiving Votes: Montana Western 9, Ave Maria (Fla.) 5, Southern Oregon 4, Tabor (Kan.) 3, Avila (Mo.) 3.

