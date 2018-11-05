NASCAR Camping World Truck Points Leaders

Through Nov. 2

1. Johnny Sauter, 3128

2. Brett Moffitt, 3109

3. Justin Haley, 3107

4. Noah Gragson, 3105

Advertisement

5. Grant Enfinger, 3087

6. Matt Crafton, 3082

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.