NASCAR Camping World Truck Schedule and standings

Feb. 16 — NextEra Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Johnny Sauter)

Feb. 24 — Active Pest Control 200, Hampton Ga. (Brett Moffitt)

March 2 — Stratosphere 200, Las Vegas (Kyle Busch)

March 26 — Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Martinsville, Va. (John Hunter Nemechek)

Advertisement

May 4 — JEGS 200, Dover, Del. (Johnny Sauter)

May 11 — 37 Kind Days 250, Kansas City, Kan. (Noah Gragson)

May 18 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C. (Johnny Sauter)

June 8 — PPG 400, Fort Worth, Texas (Johnny Sauter)

June 16 — M&M’s 200, Newton, Iowa (Brett Moffitt)

June 23 — Eaton 200, Madison, Ill. (Justin Haley)

June 29 — Overton’s 225, Joliet, Ill. (Brett Moffitt)

July 12 — Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky. (Ben Rhodes)

July 18 — Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio (Chase Briscoe)

July 28 — Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa. (Kyle Busch)

Aug. 11 — Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich. (Brett Moffitt)

Aug. 15 — UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn. (Johnny Sauter)

Aug. 26 — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario (Justin Haley)

Sept. 14 — World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas (Grant Enfinfer)

Oct. 13 — Fr8Auctions 250, Talladega, Ala. (Timothy Peters)

Oct. 27 — Texas Roadhouse 200, Martinsville, Va. (Johnny Sauter)

Nov. 2 — JAG Metals 350, Fort Worth, Texas (Justin Haley)

Nov. 9 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz. (Brett Moffitt)

Nov. 16 — Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through Nov. 9

1. Brett Moffitt, 4000

2. Justin Haley, 4000

3. Johnny Sauter, 4000

4. Noah Gragson, 4000

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.