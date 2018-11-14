NASCAR XFINITY Schedule and standings

Feb. 17 — POWERSHARES QQQ 300, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Tyler Reddick)

Feb. 24 — Rinnai 500, Hampton, Ga. (Kevin Harvick)

March 3 — Boyd Gaming 300, Las Vegas (Kyle Larson)

March 10 — DC Solar 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Brad Keselowski)

March 17 — Roseanne 300, Fontana, Calif. (Joey Logano)

April 7 — My Bariatric Solutions 300, Fort Worth, Texas (Ryan Blaney)

April 14 — Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Ryan Preece)

April 20 — ToyotaCare 250, Richmond, Va. (Christopher Bell)

April 28 — Sparks Energy 300, Talladega, Ala. (Spencer Gallagher)

May 5 — OneMain Financial 200, Dover, Del. (Justin Allgaier)

May 26 — Alsco 300, Concord, N.C. (Brad Keselowski)

June 2 — Pocono Green 250, Long Pond, Pa. (Kyle Busch)

June 9 — LTi Printing 250, Brooklyn, Mich. (Austin Dillon)

June 17 — American Ethanol 250, Newton, Iowa (Justin Allgaier)

June 30 — Overton’s 300, Joliet, Ill. (Kyle Larson)

July 6 — Coca-Cola Firecracker 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Kyle Larson)

July 13 — Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky. (Christopher Bell)

July 21 — Lakes Region 200, Loudon, N.H. (Christopher Bell)

July 28 — U.S. Cellular 250, Newton, Iowa (Christopher Bell)

Aug. 4 — Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y. (Joey Logano)

Aug. 11 — Rock N Roll Tequila 170, Lexington, Ohio (Justin Allgaier)

Aug. 17 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn. (Kyle Larson)

Aug. 25 — Johnsonville 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Justin Allgaier)

Sept. 1 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, Darlington, S.C. (Brad Keselowski)

Sept. 8 — Lilly Diabetes 250, Indianapolis (Justin Allgaier)

Sept. 15 — DC Solar 300, Las Vegas (Ross Chastain)

Sept. 21 — Go Bowling 250, Richmond, Va. (Christopher Bell)

Sept. 29 — Drive for the Cure 200, Concord, N.C. (Chase Briscoe)

Oct. 6 — Bar Harbor 200, Dover, Del. (Christopher Bell)

Oct. 20 — Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas City, Kan. (John Hunter Nemechek)

Nov. 3 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300, Fort Worth, Texas (Cole Custer)

Nov. 10 — Whelen Trusted To Perform 200, Avondale, Ariz. (Christopher Bell)

Nov. 17 — Ford EcoBoost 300, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders Through Nov. 10

1. Cole Custer, 4000

2. Christopher Bell, 4000

3. Tyler Reddick, 4000

4. Daniel Hemric, 4000

