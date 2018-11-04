Listen Live Sports

National Football League

November 4, 2018 3:55 pm
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 6 2 0 .750 239 185 4-0-0 2-2-0 5-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0
Miami 4 4 0 .500 174 219 3-1-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 192 200 2-2-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
Buffalo 2 6 0 .250 87 200 1-2-0 1-4-0 1-5-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 5 3 0 .625 197 167 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 2-0-0
Jacksonville 3 5 0 .375 134 170 2-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 0-2-0
Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 231 213 1-2-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 4 2 1 .643 204 172 2-2-0 2-0-1 2-2-1 2-0-0 2-1-1
Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 221 237 3-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 197 137 2-1-0 2-3-0 4-2-0 0-2-0 1-2-0
Cleveland 2 5 1 .313 169 210 2-1-1 0-4-0 2-3-1 0-2-0 1-1-1
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 290 205 4-0-0 3-1-0 6-1-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Denver 3 5 0 .375 188 194 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Oakland 1 7 0 .125 141 252 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-3-0 0-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Washington 5 2 0 .714 146 134 3-1-0 2-1-0 5-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 178 156 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Dallas 3 4 0 .429 140 123 3-0-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 150 205 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-6-0 1-1-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 234 183 2-1-0 4-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Carolina 5 2 0 .714 178 152 4-0-0 1-2-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 0-1-0
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 190 212 3-2-0 0-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0
Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 201 233 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204 3-2-0 2-1-1 4-2-1 1-1-0 1-0-1
Chicago 4 3 0 .571 194 144 3-1-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
Green Bay 3 3 1 .500 175 173 3-0-1 0-3-0 2-3-1 1-0-0 1-1-1
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 180 210 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 8 0 0 1.000 264 155 4-0-0 4-0-0 5-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0
Seattle 4 3 0 .571 171 131 1-1-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Arizona 2 6 0 .250 110 199 1-4-0 1-2-0 2-5-0 0-1-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 2 7 0 .222 207 239 2-2-0 0-5-0 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 34, Oakland 3

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 24, Detroit 9

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

Monday, Nov. 12

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

