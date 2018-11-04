Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

November 4, 2018 3:55 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 6 2 0 .750 239 185
Miami 4 4 0 .500 174 219
N.Y. Jets 3 5 0 .375 192 200
Buffalo 2 6 0 .250 87 200
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 5 3 0 .625 197 167
Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127
Jacksonville 3 5 0 .375 134 170
Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 231 213
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 2 1 .643 204 172
Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 221 237
Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 197 137
Cleveland 2 5 1 .313 169 210
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 290 205
L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163
Denver 3 5 0 .375 188 194
Oakland 1 7 0 .125 141 252
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 5 2 0 .714 146 134
Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 178 156
Dallas 3 4 0 .429 140 123
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 150 205
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 234 183
Carolina 5 2 0 .714 178 152
Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 190 212
Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 201 233
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204
Chicago 4 3 0 .571 194 144
Green Bay 3 3 1 .500 175 173
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 180 210
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 0 0 1.000 264 155
Seattle 4 3 0 .571 171 131
Arizona 2 6 0 .250 110 199
San Francisco 2 7 0 .222 207 239

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 34, Oakland 3

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 24, Detroit 9

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1 p.m.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

Monday, Nov. 12

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

President Trump pays respect to US soldiers who gave their lives in France

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes