|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|239
|185
|4-0-0
|2-2-0
|5-1-0
|1-1-0
|2-0-0
|Miami
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|187
|225
|4-1-0
|1-3-0
|4-3-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|198
|213
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Buffalo
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|87
|200
|1-2-0
|1-4-0
|1-5-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|197
|167
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|4-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Tennessee
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|106
|127
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|Jacksonville
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|134
|170
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|231
|213
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|2-4-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|1
|.643
|204
|172
|2-2-0
|2-0-1
|2-2-1
|2-0-0
|2-1-1
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|221
|237
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Baltimore
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|197
|137
|2-1-0
|2-3-0
|4-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|Cleveland
|2
|5
|1
|.313
|169
|210
|2-1-1
|0-4-0
|2-3-1
|0-2-0
|1-1-1
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|290
|205
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|6-1-0
|1-0-0
|3-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|195
|163
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-1-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Denver
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|188
|194
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Oakland
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|141
|252
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Washington
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|146
|134
|3-1-0
|2-1-0
|5-1-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|178
|156
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|140
|123
|3-0-0
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|150
|205
|0-4-0
|1-3-0
|0-6-0
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|234
|183
|2-1-0
|4-0-0
|4-1-0
|2-0-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|178
|152
|4-0-0
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-0-0
|0-1-0
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|190
|212
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|3-2-0
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|201
|233
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|1
|.611
|221
|204
|3-2-0
|2-1-1
|4-2-1
|1-1-0
|1-0-1
|Chicago
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|194
|144
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|1-2-0
|0-1-0
|Green Bay
|3
|3
|1
|.500
|175
|173
|3-0-1
|0-3-0
|2-3-1
|1-0-0
|1-1-1
|Detroit
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|180
|210
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|264
|155
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|5-0-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|Seattle
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|171
|131
|1-1-0
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|110
|199
|1-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-5-0
|0-1-0
|2-2-0
|San Francisco
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|207
|239
|2-2-0
|0-5-0
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
___
San Francisco 34, Oakland 3
Minnesota 24, Detroit 9
Miami 13, N.Y. Jets 6
Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati
Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
New England at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
