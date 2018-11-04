All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 6 2 0 .750 239 185 Miami 5 4 0 .556 187 225 N.Y. Jets 3 6 0 .333 198 213 Buffalo 2 6 0 .250 87 200 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 5 3 0 .625 197 167 Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127 Jacksonville 3 5 0 .375 134 170 Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 231 213 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 4 2 1 .643 204 172 Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 221 237 Baltimore 4 4 0 .500 197 137 Cleveland 2 5 1 .313 169 210 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 1 0 .875 290 205 L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163 Denver 3 5 0 .375 188 194 Oakland 1 7 0 .125 141 252 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 5 2 0 .714 146 134 Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 178 156 Dallas 3 4 0 .429 140 123 N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 150 205 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 234 183 Carolina 5 2 0 .714 178 152 Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 190 212 Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 201 233 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204 Chicago 4 3 0 .571 194 144 Green Bay 3 3 1 .500 175 173 Detroit 3 5 0 .375 180 210 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 8 0 0 1.000 264 155 Seattle 4 3 0 .571 171 131 Arizona 2 6 0 .250 110 199 San Francisco 2 7 0 .222 207 239

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 34, Oakland 3

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 24, Detroit 9

Miami 13, N.Y. Jets 6

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

Monday, Nov. 12

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

