All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 6 2 0 .750 239 185 4-0-0 2-2-0 5-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Miami 5 4 0 .556 187 225 4-1-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 6 0 .333 198 213 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Buffalo 2 7 0 .222 96 241 1-3-0 1-4-0 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 5 3 0 .625 197 167 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Jacksonville 3 5 0 .375 134 170 2-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 231 213 1-2-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 5 2 1 .688 227 188 2-2-0 3-0-1 3-2-1 2-0-0 3-1-1 Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 221 237 3-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 213 160 2-2-0 2-3-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 Cleveland 2 6 1 .278 190 247 2-2-1 0-4-0 2-4-1 0-2-0 1-1-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 327 226 4-0-0 4-1-0 7-1-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 L.A. Chargers 5 2 0 .714 195 163 3-1-0 2-1-0 4-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Denver 3 5 0 .375 188 194 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Oakland 1 7 0 .125 141 252 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 5 3 0 .625 160 172 3-2-0 2-1-0 5-2-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 178 156 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Dallas 3 4 0 .429 140 123 3-0-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 150 205 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-6-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 6 1 0 .857 234 183 2-1-0 4-0-0 4-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 6 2 0 .750 220 180 5-0-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 228 226 3-2-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 229 275 2-1-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 5 3 0 .625 235 153 3-1-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204 3-2-0 2-1-1 4-2-1 1-1-0 1-0-1 Green Bay 3 3 1 .500 175 173 3-0-1 0-3-0 2-3-1 1-0-0 1-1-1 Detroit 3 5 0 .375 180 210 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 8 0 0 1.000 264 155 4-0-0 4-0-0 5-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 Seattle 4 3 0 .571 171 131 1-1-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Arizona 2 6 0 .250 110 199 1-4-0 1-2-0 2-5-0 0-1-0 2-2-0 San Francisco 2 7 0 .222 207 239 2-2-0 0-5-0 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 34, Oakland 3

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 24, Detroit 9

Miami 13, N.Y. Jets 6

Advertisement

Atlanta 38, Washington 14

Kansas City 37, Cleveland 21

Pittsburgh 23, Baltimore 16

Chicago 41, Buffalo 9

Carolina 42, Tampa Bay 28

Houston at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

Monday, Nov. 12

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.