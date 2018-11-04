All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 6 2 0 .750 239 185 Miami 5 4 0 .556 187 225 N.Y. Jets 3 6 0 .333 198 213 Buffalo 2 7 0 .222 96 241 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 6 3 0 .667 216 184 Tennessee 3 4 0 .429 106 127 Jacksonville 3 5 0 .375 134 170 Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 231 213 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 5 2 1 .688 227 188 Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 221 237 Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 213 160 Cleveland 2 6 1 .278 190 247 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 327 226 L.A. Chargers 6 2 0 .750 220 180 Denver 3 6 0 .333 205 213 Oakland 1 7 0 .125 141 252 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 5 3 0 .625 160 172 Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 178 156 Dallas 3 4 0 .429 140 123 N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 150 205 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 279 218 Carolina 6 2 0 .750 220 180 Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 228 226 Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 229 275 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 5 3 0 .625 235 153 Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204 Green Bay 3 3 1 .500 175 173 Detroit 3 5 0 .375 180 210 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 8 1 0 .889 299 200 Seattle 4 4 0 .500 188 156 Arizona 2 6 0 .250 110 199 San Francisco 2 7 0 .222 207 239

___

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco 34, Oakland 3

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 24, Detroit 9

Miami 13, N.Y. Jets 6

Advertisement

Atlanta 38, Washington 14

Kansas City 37, Cleveland 21

Pittsburgh 23, Baltimore 16

Chicago 41, Buffalo 9

Carolina 42, Tampa Bay 28

Houston 19, Denver 17

L.A. Chargers 25, Seattle 17

New Orleans 45, L.A. Rams 35

Green Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

Monday’s Games

Tennessee at Dallas, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 8

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 11

Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

Monday, Nov. 12

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.