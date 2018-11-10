Listen Live Sports

National Football League

November 10, 2018
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 7 2 0 .778 270 202 5-0-0 2-2-0 5-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
Miami 5 4 0 .556 187 225 4-1-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
N.Y. Jets 3 6 0 .333 198 213 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0
Buffalo 2 7 0 .222 96 241 1-3-0 1-4-0 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-1-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 6 3 0 .667 216 184 3-1-0 3-2-0 5-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 134 141 2-1-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Jacksonville 3 5 0 .375 134 170 2-3-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 0-2-0
Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 231 213 1-2-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 1-1-0 0-1-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 6 2 1 .722 279 209 3-2-0 3-0-1 3-2-1 3-0-0 3-1-1
Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 221 237 3-1-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 213 160 2-2-0 2-3-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 1-3-0
Cleveland 2 6 1 .278 190 247 2-2-1 0-4-0 2-4-1 0-2-0 1-1-1
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 327 226 4-0-0 4-1-0 7-1-0 1-0-0 3-0-0
L.A. Chargers 6 2 0 .750 220 180 3-1-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Denver 3 6 0 .333 205 213 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-5-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Oakland 1 7 0 .125 141 252 1-3-0 0-4-0 1-4-0 0-3-0 0-2-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Washington 5 3 0 .625 160 172 3-2-0 2-1-0 5-2-0 0-1-0 2-0-0
Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 178 156 2-2-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 2-1-0 1-0-0
Dallas 3 5 0 .375 154 151 3-1-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 150 205 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-6-0 1-1-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 279 218 3-1-0 4-0-0 5-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 241 232 5-0-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 228 226 3-2-0 1-2-0 4-2-0 0-2-0 2-1-0
Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 229 275 2-1-0 1-4-0 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Chicago 5 3 0 .625 235 153 3-1-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 0-1-0
Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204 3-2-0 2-1-1 4-2-1 1-1-0 1-0-1
Green Bay 3 4 1 .438 192 204 3-0-1 0-4-0 2-3-1 1-1-0 1-1-1
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 180 210 2-2-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 8 1 0 .889 299 200 4-0-0 4-1-0 5-1-0 3-0-0 3-0-0
Seattle 4 4 0 .500 188 156 1-2-0 3-2-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
Arizona 2 6 0 .250 110 199 1-4-0 1-2-0 2-5-0 0-1-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 2 7 0 .222 207 239 2-2-0 0-5-0 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 52, Carolina 21

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Green Bay at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Nov. 19

Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, MX, 8:15 p.m.

