Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

November 10, 2018 10:07 am
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 2 0 .778 270 202
Miami 5 4 0 .556 187 225
N.Y. Jets 3 6 0 .333 198 213
Buffalo 2 7 0 .222 96 241
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 6 3 0 .667 216 184
Tennessee 4 4 0 .500 134 141
Jacksonville 3 5 0 .375 134 170
Indianapolis 3 5 0 .375 231 213
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 1 .722 279 209
Cincinnati 5 3 0 .625 221 237
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 213 160
Cleveland 2 6 1 .278 190 247
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 327 226
L.A. Chargers 6 2 0 .750 220 180
Denver 3 6 0 .333 205 213
Oakland 1 7 0 .125 141 252
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 5 3 0 .625 160 172
Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 178 156
Dallas 3 5 0 .375 154 151
N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 150 205
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 1 0 .875 279 218
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 241 232
Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 228 226
Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 229 275
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 5 3 0 .625 235 153
Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204
Green Bay 3 4 1 .438 192 204
Detroit 3 5 0 .375 180 210
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 8 1 0 .889 299 200
Seattle 4 4 0 .500 188 156
Arizona 2 6 0 .250 110 199
San Francisco 2 7 0 .222 207 239

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 52, Carolina 21

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Green Bay at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Nov. 19

Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, MX, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Sioux City commissioned in Maryland

Today in History

1863: Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address