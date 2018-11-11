|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|280
|236
|5-0-0
|2-3-0
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|Miami
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|187
|225
|4-1-0
|1-3-0
|4-3-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Buffalo
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|137
|251
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|208
|254
|2-3-0
|1-4-0
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|216
|184
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|5-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Tennessee
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|168
|151
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|260
|239
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|1-1-0
|1-1-0
|Jacksonville
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|160
|199
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|1
|.722
|279
|209
|3-2-0
|3-0-1
|3-2-1
|3-0-0
|3-1-1
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|235
|288
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|213
|160
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|4-3-0
|0-2-0
|1-3-0
|Cleveland
|3
|6
|1
|.350
|218
|263
|3-2-1
|0-4-0
|2-4-1
|1-2-0
|1-1-1
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|353
|240
|5-0-0
|4-1-0
|7-1-0
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|220
|180
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|205
|213
|2-3-0
|1-3-0
|1-5-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Oakland
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|141
|252
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Washington
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|176
|175
|3-2-0
|3-1-0
|6-2-0
|0-1-0
|2-0-0
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|178
|156
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|Dallas
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|154
|151
|3-1-0
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|150
|205
|0-4-0
|1-3-0
|0-6-0
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|330
|232
|3-1-0
|5-0-0
|5-1-0
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|Carolina
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|241
|232
|5-0-0
|1-3-0
|4-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|244
|254
|3-2-0
|1-3-0
|4-2-0
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|232
|291
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|2-4-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Chicago
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|269
|175
|4-1-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|1
|.611
|221
|204
|3-2-0
|2-1-1
|4-2-1
|1-1-0
|1-0-1
|Green Bay
|3
|4
|1
|.438
|192
|204
|3-0-1
|0-4-0
|2-3-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-1
|Detroit
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|202
|244
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|1-5-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|299
|200
|4-0-0
|4-1-0
|5-1-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|Seattle
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|188
|156
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Arizona
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|124
|225
|1-4-0
|1-3-0
|2-5-0
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|San Francisco
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|207
|239
|2-2-0
|0-5-0
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
___
Pittsburgh 52, Carolina 21
New Orleans 51, Cincinnati 14
Cleveland 28, Atlanta 16
Kansas City 26, Arizona 14
Tennessee 34, New England 10
Washington 16, Tampa Bay 3
Indianapolis 29, Jacksonville 26
Buffalo 41, N.Y. Jets 10
Chicago 34, Detroit 22
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.
Green Bay at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets
Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, MX, 8:15 p.m.
