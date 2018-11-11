All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 7 3 0 .700 280 236 Miami 5 4 0 .556 187 225 Buffalo 3 7 0 .300 137 251 N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 208 254 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 6 3 0 .667 216 184 Tennessee 5 4 0 .556 168 151 Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 260 239 Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 160 199 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 6 2 1 .722 279 209 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 235 288 Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 213 160 Cleveland 3 6 1 .350 218 263 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 353 240 L.A. Chargers 7 2 0 .778 240 186 Denver 3 6 0 .333 205 213 Oakland 1 8 0 .111 147 272 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 6 3 0 .667 176 175 Philadelphia 4 4 0 .500 178 156 Dallas 3 5 0 .375 154 151 N.Y. Giants 1 7 0 .125 150 205 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 8 1 0 .889 330 232 Carolina 6 3 0 .667 241 232 Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 244 254 Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 232 291 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 6 3 0 .667 269 175 Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204 Green Bay 3 4 1 .438 192 204 Detroit 3 6 0 .333 202 244 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 8 1 0 .889 299 200 Seattle 4 4 0 .500 188 156 Arizona 2 7 0 .222 124 225 San Francisco 2 7 0 .222 207 239

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 52, Carolina 21

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 51, Cincinnati 14

Cleveland 28, Atlanta 16

Kansas City 26, Arizona 14

Tennessee 34, New England 10

Washington 16, Tampa Bay 3

Indianapolis 29, Jacksonville 26

Buffalo 41, N.Y. Jets 10

Chicago 34, Detroit 22

L.A. Chargers 20, Oakland 6

Miami at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 15

Green Bay at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Nov. 19

Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, MX, 8:15 p.m.

