National Football League

November 12, 2018 11:29 pm
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 7 3 0 .700 280 236 5-0-0 2-3-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
Miami 5 5 0 .500 199 256 4-1-0 1-4-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Buffalo 3 7 0 .300 137 251 1-3-0 2-4-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 208 254 2-3-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 6 3 0 .667 216 184 3-1-0 3-2-0 5-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
Tennessee 5 4 0 .556 168 151 3-1-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-0-0 2-0-0
Indianapolis 4 5 0 .444 260 239 2-2-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 1-1-0 1-1-0
Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 160 199 2-3-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 0-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 6 2 1 .722 279 209 3-2-0 3-0-1 3-2-1 3-0-0 3-1-1
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 235 288 3-2-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 213 160 2-2-0 2-3-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 1-3-0
Cleveland 3 6 1 .350 218 263 3-2-1 0-4-0 2-4-1 1-2-0 1-1-1
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 353 240 5-0-0 4-1-0 7-1-0 2-0-0 3-0-0
L.A. Chargers 7 2 0 .778 240 186 3-1-0 4-1-0 5-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Denver 3 6 0 .333 205 213 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-5-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Oakland 1 8 0 .111 147 272 1-4-0 0-4-0 1-5-0 0-3-0 0-3-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Washington 6 3 0 .667 176 175 3-2-0 3-1-0 6-2-0 0-1-0 2-0-0
Dallas 4 5 0 .444 181 171 3-1-0 1-4-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Philadelphia 4 5 0 .444 198 183 2-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 177 228 0-4-0 2-3-0 1-6-0 1-1-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 8 1 0 .889 330 232 3-1-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 241 232 5-0-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 244 254 3-2-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 232 291 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Chicago 6 3 0 .667 269 175 4-1-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204 3-2-0 2-1-1 4-2-1 1-1-0 1-0-1
Green Bay 4 4 1 .500 223 216 4-0-1 0-4-0 2-3-1 2-1-0 1-1-1
Detroit 3 6 0 .333 202 244 2-2-0 1-4-0 1-5-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 9 1 0 .900 335 231 5-0-0 4-1-0 6-1-0 3-0-0 4-0-0
Seattle 4 5 0 .444 219 192 1-2-0 3-3-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Arizona 2 7 0 .222 124 225 1-4-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 0-2-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 2 8 0 .200 230 266 2-3-0 0-5-0 1-6-0 1-2-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 52, Carolina 21

Sunday’s Games

New Orleans 51, Cincinnati 14

Cleveland 28, Atlanta 16

Kansas City 26, Arizona 14

Tennessee 34, New England 10

Washington 16, Tampa Bay 3

Indianapolis 29, Jacksonville 26

Buffalo 41, N.Y. Jets 10

Chicago 34, Detroit 22

L.A. Chargers 20, Oakland 6

Green Bay 31, Miami 12

L.A. Rams 36, Seattle 31

Dallas 27, Philadelphia 20

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants 27, San Francisco 23

Thursday, Nov. 15

Green Bay at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 18

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Monday, Nov. 19

Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, MX, 8:15 p.m.

