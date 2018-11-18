Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

November 18, 2018 4:01 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 7 3 0 .700 280 236 5-0-0 2-3-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 2-0-0
Miami 5 5 0 .500 199 256 4-1-0 1-4-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Buffalo 3 7 0 .300 137 251 1-3-0 2-4-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 208 254 2-3-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 6 3 0 .667 216 184 3-1-0 3-2-0 5-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 298 249 3-2-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 1-1-0 2-1-0
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 178 189 3-1-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 2-0-0 2-1-0
Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 160 199 2-3-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 0-3-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Pittsburgh 6 2 1 .722 279 209 3-2-0 3-0-1 3-2-1 3-0-0 3-1-1
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 235 288 3-2-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 213 160 2-2-0 2-3-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 1-3-0
Cleveland 3 6 1 .350 218 263 3-2-1 0-4-0 2-4-1 1-2-0 1-1-1
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 353 240 5-0-0 4-1-0 7-1-0 2-0-0 3-0-0
L.A. Chargers 7 2 0 .778 240 186 3-1-0 4-1-0 5-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Denver 3 6 0 .333 205 213 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-5-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Oakland 1 8 0 .111 147 272 1-4-0 0-4-0 1-5-0 0-3-0 0-3-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Washington 6 3 0 .667 176 175 3-2-0 3-1-0 6-2-0 0-1-0 2-0-0
Dallas 5 5 0 .500 203 190 3-1-0 2-4-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0
Philadelphia 4 5 0 .444 198 183 2-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 177 228 0-4-0 2-3-0 1-6-0 1-1-0 0-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
New Orleans 8 1 0 .889 330 232 3-1-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0
Carolina 6 3 0 .667 241 232 5-0-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 263 276 3-3-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 232 291 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Chicago 6 3 0 .667 269 175 4-1-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204 3-2-0 2-1-1 4-2-1 1-1-0 1-0-1
Green Bay 4 5 1 .450 247 243 4-0-1 0-5-0 2-4-1 2-1-0 1-1-1
Detroit 3 6 0 .333 202 244 2-2-0 1-4-0 1-5-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
L.A. Rams 9 1 0 .900 335 231 5-0-0 4-1-0 6-1-0 3-0-0 4-0-0
Seattle 5 5 0 .500 246 216 2-2-0 3-3-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0
Arizona 2 7 0 .222 124 225 1-4-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 0-2-0 2-2-0
San Francisco 2 8 0 .200 230 266 2-3-0 0-5-0 1-6-0 1-2-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 27, Green Bay 24

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 22, Atlanta 19

Indianapolis 38, Tennessee 10

Advertisement

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 22

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

Monday, Nov. 26

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members pack Thanksgiving meals for needy families

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team