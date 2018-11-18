All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 7 3 0 .700 280 236 5-0-0 2-3-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Miami 5 5 0 .500 199 256 4-1-0 1-4-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Buffalo 3 7 0 .300 137 251 1-3-0 2-4-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 208 254 2-3-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 6 3 0 .667 216 184 3-1-0 3-2-0 5-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 298 249 3-2-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 178 189 3-1-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 160 199 2-3-0 1-3-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 6 2 1 .722 279 209 3-2-0 3-0-1 3-2-1 3-0-0 3-1-1 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 235 288 3-2-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 213 160 2-2-0 2-3-0 4-3-0 0-2-0 1-3-0 Cleveland 3 6 1 .350 218 263 3-2-1 0-4-0 2-4-1 1-2-0 1-1-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 353 240 5-0-0 4-1-0 7-1-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 L.A. Chargers 7 2 0 .778 240 186 3-1-0 4-1-0 5-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Denver 3 6 0 .333 205 213 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-5-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Oakland 1 8 0 .111 147 272 1-4-0 0-4-0 1-5-0 0-3-0 0-3-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 6 3 0 .667 176 175 3-2-0 3-1-0 6-2-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Dallas 5 5 0 .500 203 190 3-1-0 2-4-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Philadelphia 4 5 0 .444 198 183 2-3-0 2-2-0 2-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 177 228 0-4-0 2-3-0 1-6-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 8 1 0 .889 330 232 3-1-0 5-0-0 5-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 6 3 0 .667 241 232 5-0-0 1-3-0 4-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 263 276 3-3-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 0-3-0 2-1-0 Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 232 291 2-2-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 6 3 0 .667 269 175 4-1-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204 3-2-0 2-1-1 4-2-1 1-1-0 1-0-1 Green Bay 4 5 1 .450 247 243 4-0-1 0-5-0 2-4-1 2-1-0 1-1-1 Detroit 3 6 0 .333 202 244 2-2-0 1-4-0 1-5-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 9 1 0 .900 335 231 5-0-0 4-1-0 6-1-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 Seattle 5 5 0 .500 246 216 2-2-0 3-3-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Arizona 2 7 0 .222 124 225 1-4-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 0-2-0 2-2-0 San Francisco 2 8 0 .200 230 266 2-3-0 0-5-0 1-6-0 1-2-0 0-3-0

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 27, Green Bay 24

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 22, Atlanta 19

Indianapolis 38, Tennessee 10

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 22

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

Monday, Nov. 26

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

