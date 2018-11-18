All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 7 3 0 .700 280 236 Miami 5 5 0 .500 199 256 Buffalo 3 7 0 .300 137 251 N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 208 254 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 6 3 0 .667 216 184 Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 298 249 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 178 189 Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 160 199 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 6 2 1 .722 279 209 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 235 288 Baltimore 4 5 0 .444 213 160 Cleveland 3 6 1 .350 218 263 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 353 240 L.A. Chargers 7 2 0 .778 240 186 Denver 3 6 0 .333 205 213 Oakland 1 8 0 .111 147 272 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 6 3 0 .667 176 175 Dallas 5 5 0 .500 203 190 Philadelphia 4 5 0 .444 198 183 N.Y. Giants 2 7 0 .222 177 228 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 8 1 0 .889 330 232 Carolina 6 3 0 .667 241 232 Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 263 276 Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 232 291 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 6 3 0 .667 269 175 Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204 Green Bay 4 5 1 .450 247 243 Detroit 3 6 0 .333 202 244 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 9 1 0 .900 335 231 Seattle 5 5 0 .500 246 216 Arizona 2 7 0 .222 124 225 San Francisco 2 8 0 .200 230 266

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 27, Green Bay 24

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 22, Atlanta 19

Indianapolis 38, Tennessee 10

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 22

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

Monday, Nov. 26

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

