|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|280
|236
|Miami
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|199
|256
|Buffalo
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|137
|251
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|208
|254
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|216
|184
|Indianapolis
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|298
|249
|Tennessee
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|178
|189
|Jacksonville
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|160
|199
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|6
|2
|1
|.722
|279
|209
|Cincinnati
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|235
|288
|Baltimore
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|213
|160
|Cleveland
|3
|6
|1
|.350
|218
|263
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|353
|240
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|2
|0
|.778
|240
|186
|Denver
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|205
|213
|Oakland
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|147
|272
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|176
|175
|Dallas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|203
|190
|Philadelphia
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|198
|183
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|177
|228
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|330
|232
|Carolina
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|241
|232
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|263
|276
|Tampa Bay
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|232
|291
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|269
|175
|Minnesota
|5
|3
|1
|.611
|221
|204
|Green Bay
|4
|5
|1
|.450
|247
|243
|Detroit
|3
|6
|0
|.333
|202
|244
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|335
|231
|Seattle
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|246
|216
|Arizona
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|124
|225
|San Francisco
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|230
|266
___
Seattle 27, Green Bay 24
Dallas 22, Atlanta 19
Indianapolis 38, Tennessee 10
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Houston at Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets
Kansas City at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City
Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
