National Football League

November 18, 2018 4:16 pm
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 3 0 .700 280 236
Miami 5 5 0 .500 199 256
Buffalo 3 7 0 .300 137 251
N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 208 254
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 7 3 0 .700 239 205
Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 298 249
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 178 189
Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 160 199
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 6 2 1 .722 279 209
Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 237 181
Cincinnati 5 5 0 .500 256 312
Cleveland 3 6 1 .350 218 263
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 353 240
L.A. Chargers 7 2 0 .778 240 186
Denver 3 6 0 .333 205 213
Oakland 1 8 0 .111 147 272
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 4 0 .600 197 198
Dallas 5 5 0 .500 203 190
Philadelphia 4 5 0 .444 198 183
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 215 263
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 8 1 0 .889 330 232
Carolina 6 4 0 .600 260 252
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 263 276
Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 267 329
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 6 3 0 .667 269 175
Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204
Green Bay 4 5 1 .450 247 243
Detroit 4 6 0 .400 222 263
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 1 0 .900 335 231
Seattle 5 5 0 .500 246 216
Arizona 2 7 0 .222 124 225
San Francisco 2 8 0 .200 230 266

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 27, Green Bay 24

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 22, Atlanta 19

Indianapolis 38, Tennessee 10

Detroit 20, Carolina 19

N.Y. Giants 38, Tampa Bay 35

Baltimore 24, Cincinnati 21

Houston 23, Washington 21

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 22

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

Monday, Nov. 26

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

