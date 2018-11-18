All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 7 3 0 .700 280 236 Miami 5 5 0 .500 199 256 Buffalo 3 7 0 .300 137 251 N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 208 254 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 7 3 0 .700 239 205 Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 298 249 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 178 189 Jacksonville 3 6 0 .333 160 199 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 6 2 1 .722 279 209 Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 237 181 Cincinnati 5 5 0 .500 256 312 Cleveland 3 6 1 .350 218 263 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 353 240 L.A. Chargers 7 2 0 .778 240 186 Denver 3 6 0 .333 205 213 Oakland 1 8 0 .111 147 272 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Washington 6 4 0 .600 197 198 Dallas 5 5 0 .500 203 190 Philadelphia 4 5 0 .444 198 183 N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 215 263 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 8 1 0 .889 330 232 Carolina 6 4 0 .600 260 252 Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 263 276 Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 267 329 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 6 3 0 .667 269 175 Minnesota 5 3 1 .611 221 204 Green Bay 4 5 1 .450 247 243 Detroit 4 6 0 .400 222 263 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 9 1 0 .900 335 231 Seattle 5 5 0 .500 246 216 Arizona 2 7 0 .222 124 225 San Francisco 2 8 0 .200 230 266

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 27, Green Bay 24

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 22, Atlanta 19

Indianapolis 38, Tennessee 10

Detroit 20, Carolina 19

N.Y. Giants 38, Tampa Bay 35

Baltimore 24, Cincinnati 21

Houston 23, Washington 21

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 22

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

Monday, Nov. 26

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

