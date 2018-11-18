All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 7 3 0 .700 280 236 5-0-0 2-3-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Miami 5 5 0 .500 199 256 4-1-0 1-4-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Buffalo 3 7 0 .300 137 251 1-3-0 2-4-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 208 254 2-3-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 7 3 0 .700 239 205 3-1-0 4-2-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 298 249 3-2-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 178 189 3-1-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 176 219 2-4-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 7 2 1 .750 299 225 3-2-0 4-0-1 4-2-1 3-0-0 3-1-1 Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 237 181 3-2-0 2-3-0 5-3-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 Cincinnati 5 5 0 .500 256 312 3-2-0 2-3-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Cleveland 3 6 1 .350 218 263 3-2-1 0-4-0 2-4-1 1-2-0 1-1-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 353 240 5-0-0 4-1-0 7-1-0 2-0-0 3-0-0 L.A. Chargers 7 3 0 .700 262 209 3-2-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Denver 4 6 0 .400 228 235 2-3-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Oakland 2 8 0 .200 170 293 1-4-0 1-4-0 1-5-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Washington 6 4 0 .600 197 198 3-3-0 3-1-0 6-2-0 0-2-0 2-0-0 Dallas 5 5 0 .500 203 190 3-1-0 2-4-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 205 231 2-3-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 215 263 1-4-0 2-3-0 2-6-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 9 1 0 .900 378 239 4-1-0 5-0-0 6-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 Carolina 6 4 0 .600 260 252 5-0-0 1-4-0 4-3-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 263 276 3-3-0 1-3-0 4-3-0 0-3-0 2-1-0 Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 267 329 2-2-0 1-5-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 7 3 0 .700 294 195 5-1-0 2-2-0 5-1-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Minnesota 5 4 1 .550 241 229 3-2-0 2-2-1 4-3-1 1-1-0 1-1-1 Green Bay 4 5 1 .450 247 243 4-0-1 0-5-0 2-4-1 2-1-0 1-1-1 Detroit 4 6 0 .400 222 263 3-2-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 9 1 0 .900 335 231 5-0-0 4-1-0 6-1-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 Seattle 5 5 0 .500 246 216 2-2-0 3-3-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Arizona 2 8 0 .200 145 248 1-5-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 San Francisco 2 8 0 .200 230 266 2-3-0 0-5-0 1-6-0 1-2-0 0-3-0

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 27, Green Bay 24

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 22, Atlanta 19

Indianapolis 38, Tennessee 10

Detroit 20, Carolina 19

N.Y. Giants 38, Tampa Bay 35

Baltimore 24, Cincinnati 21

Houston 23, Washington 21

Pittsburgh 20, Jacksonville 16

Oakland 23, Arizona 21

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 22

New Orleans 48, Philadelphia 7

Chicago 25, Minnesota 20

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at L.A. Rams, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 22

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

Monday, Nov. 26

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

