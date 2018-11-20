Listen Live Sports

National Football League

November 20, 2018
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 3 0 .700 280 236
Miami 5 5 0 .500 199 256
Buffalo 3 7 0 .300 137 251
N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 208 254
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 7 3 0 .700 239 205
Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 298 249
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 178 189
Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 176 219
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 2 1 .750 299 225
Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 237 181
Cincinnati 5 5 0 .500 256 312
Cleveland 3 6 1 .350 218 263
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 404 294
L.A. Chargers 7 3 0 .700 262 209
Denver 4 6 0 .400 228 235
Oakland 2 8 0 .200 170 293
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 4 0 .600 197 198
Dallas 5 5 0 .500 203 190
Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 205 231
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 215 263
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 1 0 .900 378 239
Carolina 6 4 0 .600 260 252
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 263 276
Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 267 329
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 7 3 0 .700 294 195
Minnesota 5 4 1 .550 241 229
Green Bay 4 5 1 .450 247 243
Detroit 4 6 0 .400 222 263
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 10 1 0 .909 389 282
Seattle 5 5 0 .500 246 216
Arizona 2 8 0 .200 145 248
San Francisco 2 8 0 .200 230 266

___

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 27, Green Bay 24

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 22, Atlanta 19

Indianapolis 38, Tennessee 10

Detroit 20, Carolina 19

N.Y. Giants 38, Tampa Bay 35

Baltimore 24, Cincinnati 21

Houston 23, Washington 21

Pittsburgh 20, Jacksonville 16

Oakland 23, Arizona 21

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 22

New Orleans 48, Philadelphia 7

Chicago 25, Minnesota 20

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

Monday’s Games

L.A. Rams 54, Kansas City 51

Thursday, Nov. 22

Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

Monday, Nov. 26

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

