|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|280
|236
|Miami
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|199
|256
|Buffalo
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|137
|251
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|208
|254
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|239
|205
|Indianapolis
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|298
|249
|Tennessee
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|178
|189
|Jacksonville
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|176
|219
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|7
|2
|1
|.750
|299
|225
|Baltimore
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|237
|181
|Cincinnati
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|256
|312
|Cleveland
|3
|6
|1
|.350
|218
|263
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|404
|294
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|262
|209
|Denver
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|228
|235
|Oakland
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|170
|293
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|197
|198
|Dallas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|203
|190
|Philadelphia
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|205
|231
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|215
|263
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|378
|239
|Carolina
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|260
|252
|Atlanta
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|263
|276
|Tampa Bay
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|267
|329
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Chicago
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|294
|195
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|1
|.550
|241
|229
|Green Bay
|4
|5
|1
|.450
|247
|243
|Detroit
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|222
|263
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|389
|282
|Seattle
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|246
|216
|Arizona
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|145
|248
|San Francisco
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|230
|266
___
Chicago at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.
New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City
Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
