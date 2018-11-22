Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

November 22, 2018 8:03 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 7 3 0 .700 280 236
Miami 5 5 0 .500 199 256
Buffalo 3 7 0 .300 137 251
N.Y. Jets 3 7 0 .300 208 254
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 7 3 0 .700 239 205
Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 298 249
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 178 189
Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 176 219
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 2 1 .750 299 225
Baltimore 5 5 0 .500 237 181
Cincinnati 5 5 0 .500 256 312
Cleveland 3 6 1 .350 218 263
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 404 294
L.A. Chargers 7 3 0 .700 262 209
Denver 4 6 0 .400 228 235
Oakland 2 8 0 .200 170 293
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 5 0 .545 234 213
Washington 6 5 0 .545 220 229
Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 205 231
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 215 263
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 1 0 .900 378 239
Carolina 6 4 0 .600 260 252
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 263 276
Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 267 329
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 8 3 0 .727 317 211
Minnesota 5 4 1 .550 241 229
Green Bay 4 5 1 .450 247 243
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 238 286
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 10 1 0 .909 389 282
Seattle 5 5 0 .500 246 216
Arizona 2 8 0 .200 145 248
San Francisco 2 8 0 .200 230 266

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 23, Detroit 16

Dallas 31, Washington 23

Atlanta at New Orleans, 8:20 p.m.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

Monday’s Games

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 29

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|29 SMART PROC GOVCON 2018
11|30 Writing A Successful Business Plan...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons