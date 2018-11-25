All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 8 3 0 .727 307 249 5-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Miami 5 5 0 .500 199 256 4-1-0 1-4-0 4-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Buffalo 3 7 0 .300 137 251 1-3-0 2-4-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 221 281 2-4-0 1-4-0 2-6-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 7 3 0 .700 239 205 3-1-0 4-2-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 298 249 3-2-0 2-3-0 4-4-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 178 189 3-1-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 176 219 2-4-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 7 2 1 .750 299 225 3-2-0 4-0-1 4-2-1 3-0-0 3-1-1 Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 271 198 4-2-0 2-3-0 6-3-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 Cincinnati 5 5 0 .500 256 312 3-2-0 2-3-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Cleveland 3 6 1 .350 218 263 3-2-1 0-4-0 2-4-1 1-2-0 1-1-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 404 294 5-0-0 4-2-0 7-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 L.A. Chargers 7 3 0 .700 262 209 3-2-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Denver 4 6 0 .400 228 235 2-3-0 2-3-0 2-5-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Oakland 2 9 0 .182 187 327 1-4-0 1-5-0 1-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 6 5 0 .545 234 213 4-1-0 2-4-0 5-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Washington 6 5 0 .545 220 229 3-3-0 3-2-0 6-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 230 253 3-3-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 N.Y. Giants 3 8 0 .273 237 288 1-4-0 2-4-0 2-7-0 1-1-0 0-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 10 1 0 .909 409 256 5-1-0 5-0-0 7-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Carolina 6 5 0 .545 287 282 5-1-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 280 307 3-3-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 294 338 3-2-0 1-5-0 3-5-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 8 3 0 .727 317 211 5-1-0 3-2-0 6-1-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Minnesota 5 4 1 .550 241 229 3-2-0 2-2-1 4-3-1 1-1-0 1-1-1 Green Bay 4 5 1 .450 247 243 4-0-1 0-5-0 2-4-1 2-1-0 1-1-1 Detroit 4 7 0 .364 238 286 3-3-0 1-4-0 2-6-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 10 1 0 .909 389 282 6-0-0 4-1-0 6-1-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 Seattle 6 5 0 .545 276 243 2-2-0 4-3-0 5-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Arizona 2 8 0 .200 145 248 1-5-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 San Francisco 2 9 0 .182 239 293 2-3-0 0-6-0 1-7-0 1-2-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 23, Detroit 16

Dallas 31, Washington 23

New Orleans 31, Atlanta 17

Sunday’s Games

New England 27, N.Y. Jets 13

Baltimore 34, Oakland 17

Seattle 30, Carolina 27

Philadelphia 25, N.Y. Giants 22

Tampa Bay 27, San Francisco 9

Jacksonville at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

Monday’s Games

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 29

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

