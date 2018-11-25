Listen Live Sports

National Football League

November 25, 2018
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 8 3 0 .727 307 249
Miami 5 5 0 .500 199 256
Buffalo 4 7 0 .364 161 272
N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 221 281
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 7 3 0 .700 239 205
Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 298 249
Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 178 189
Jacksonville 3 8 0 .273 197 243
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 7 2 1 .750 299 225
Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 271 198
Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 276 347
Cleveland 4 6 1 .409 253 283
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 404 294
L.A. Chargers 8 3 0 .727 307 219
Denver 4 6 0 .400 228 235
Oakland 2 9 0 .182 187 327
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 5 0 .545 234 213
Washington 6 5 0 .545 220 229
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 230 253
N.Y. Giants 3 8 0 .273 237 288
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 10 1 0 .909 409 256
Carolina 6 5 0 .545 287 282
Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 280 307
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 294 338
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 8 3 0 .727 317 211
Minnesota 5 4 1 .550 241 229
Green Bay 4 5 1 .450 247 243
Detroit 4 7 0 .364 238 286
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 10 1 0 .909 389 282
Seattle 6 5 0 .545 276 243
Arizona 2 9 0 .182 155 293
San Francisco 2 9 0 .182 239 293

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 23, Detroit 16

Dallas 31, Washington 23

New Orleans 31, Atlanta 17

Sunday’s Games

New England 27, N.Y. Jets 13

Baltimore 34, Oakland 17

Seattle 30, Carolina 27

Philadelphia 25, N.Y. Giants 22

Tampa Bay 27, San Francisco 9

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 20

Buffalo 24, Jacksonville 21

L.A. Chargers 45, Arizona 10

Miami at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

Monday’s Games

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 29

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

