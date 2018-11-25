|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|307
|249
|5-0-0
|3-3-0
|6-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|Miami
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|223
|283
|4-1-0
|1-5-0
|4-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Buffalo
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|161
|272
|2-3-0
|2-4-0
|3-5-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|221
|281
|2-4-0
|1-4-0
|2-6-0
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|239
|205
|3-1-0
|4-2-0
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|Indianapolis
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|325
|273
|4-2-0
|2-3-0
|5-4-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Tennessee
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|178
|189
|3-1-0
|2-4-0
|3-5-0
|2-0-0
|2-1-0
|Jacksonville
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|197
|243
|2-4-0
|1-4-0
|2-6-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|7
|3
|1
|.682
|316
|249
|3-2-0
|4-1-1
|4-3-1
|3-0-0
|3-1-1
|Baltimore
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|271
|198
|4-2-0
|2-3-0
|6-3-0
|0-2-0
|2-3-0
|Cincinnati
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|276
|347
|3-3-0
|2-3-0
|3-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-3-0
|Cleveland
|4
|6
|1
|.409
|253
|283
|3-2-1
|1-4-0
|3-4-1
|1-2-0
|2-1-1
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|404
|294
|5-0-0
|4-2-0
|7-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|307
|219
|4-2-0
|4-1-0
|5-2-0
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|Denver
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|252
|252
|3-3-0
|2-3-0
|3-5-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|Oakland
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|187
|327
|1-4-0
|1-5-0
|1-6-0
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Dallas
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|234
|213
|4-1-0
|2-4-0
|5-3-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|Washington
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|220
|229
|3-3-0
|3-2-0
|6-3-0
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|0
|.455
|230
|253
|3-3-0
|2-3-0
|3-5-0
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|N.Y. Giants
|3
|8
|0
|.273
|237
|288
|1-4-0
|2-4-0
|2-7-0
|1-1-0
|0-4-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|409
|256
|5-1-0
|5-0-0
|7-1-0
|3-0-0
|2-1-0
|Carolina
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|287
|282
|5-1-0
|1-4-0
|4-4-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Atlanta
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|280
|307
|3-3-0
|1-4-0
|4-4-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|Tampa Bay
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|294
|338
|3-2-0
|1-5-0
|3-5-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Chicago
|8
|3
|0
|.727
|317
|211
|5-1-0
|3-2-0
|6-1-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|Minnesota
|5
|4
|1
|.550
|241
|229
|3-2-0
|2-2-1
|4-3-1
|1-1-0
|1-1-1
|Green Bay
|4
|5
|1
|.450
|247
|243
|4-0-1
|0-5-0
|2-4-1
|2-1-0
|1-1-1
|Detroit
|4
|7
|0
|.364
|238
|286
|3-3-0
|1-4-0
|2-6-0
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|10
|1
|0
|.909
|389
|282
|6-0-0
|4-1-0
|6-1-0
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|Seattle
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|276
|243
|2-2-0
|4-3-0
|5-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-2-0
|Arizona
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|155
|293
|1-5-0
|1-4-0
|2-5-0
|0-4-0
|2-2-0
|San Francisco
|2
|9
|0
|.182
|239
|293
|2-3-0
|0-6-0
|1-7-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
___
Chicago 23, Detroit 16
Dallas 31, Washington 23
New Orleans 31, Atlanta 17
New England 27, N.Y. Jets 13
Baltimore 34, Oakland 17
Seattle 30, Carolina 27
Philadelphia 25, N.Y. Giants 22
Tampa Bay 27, San Francisco 9
Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 20
Buffalo 24, Jacksonville 21
L.A. Chargers 45, Arizona 10
Indianapolis 27, Miami 24
Denver 24, Pittsburgh 17
Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City
Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.
New Orleans at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
