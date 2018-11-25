All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 8 3 0 .727 307 249 5-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Miami 5 6 0 .455 223 283 4-1-0 1-5-0 4-4-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Buffalo 4 7 0 .364 161 272 2-3-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 221 281 2-4-0 1-4-0 2-6-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 7 3 0 .700 239 205 3-1-0 4-2-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 325 273 4-2-0 2-3-0 5-4-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 178 189 3-1-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 2-0-0 2-1-0 Jacksonville 3 8 0 .273 197 243 2-4-0 1-4-0 2-6-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 7 3 1 .682 316 249 3-2-0 4-1-1 4-3-1 3-0-0 3-1-1 Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 271 198 4-2-0 2-3-0 6-3-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 276 347 3-3-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Cleveland 4 6 1 .409 253 283 3-2-1 1-4-0 3-4-1 1-2-0 2-1-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 404 294 5-0-0 4-2-0 7-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 L.A. Chargers 8 3 0 .727 307 219 4-2-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Denver 5 6 0 .455 252 252 3-3-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Oakland 2 9 0 .182 187 327 1-4-0 1-5-0 1-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 6 5 0 .545 234 213 4-1-0 2-4-0 5-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Washington 6 5 0 .545 220 229 3-3-0 3-2-0 6-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 230 253 3-3-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 N.Y. Giants 3 8 0 .273 237 288 1-4-0 2-4-0 2-7-0 1-1-0 0-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 10 1 0 .909 409 256 5-1-0 5-0-0 7-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Carolina 6 5 0 .545 287 282 5-1-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 280 307 3-3-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 294 338 3-2-0 1-5-0 3-5-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 8 3 0 .727 317 211 5-1-0 3-2-0 6-1-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Minnesota 6 4 1 .591 265 246 4-2-0 2-2-1 5-3-1 1-1-0 2-1-1 Green Bay 4 6 1 .409 264 267 4-0-1 0-6-0 2-5-1 2-1-0 1-2-1 Detroit 4 7 0 .364 238 286 3-3-0 1-4-0 2-6-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 10 1 0 .909 389 282 6-0-0 4-1-0 6-1-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 Seattle 6 5 0 .545 276 243 2-2-0 4-3-0 5-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Arizona 2 9 0 .182 155 293 1-5-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 San Francisco 2 9 0 .182 239 293 2-3-0 0-6-0 1-7-0 1-2-0 0-3-0

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 23, Detroit 16

Dallas 31, Washington 23

New Orleans 31, Atlanta 17

Sunday’s Games

New England 27, N.Y. Jets 13

Baltimore 34, Oakland 17

Seattle 30, Carolina 27

Philadelphia 25, N.Y. Giants 22

Tampa Bay 27, San Francisco 9

Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 20

Buffalo 24, Jacksonville 21

L.A. Chargers 45, Arizona 10

Indianapolis 27, Miami 24

Denver 24, Pittsburgh 17

Minnesota 24, Green Bay 17

Open: L.A. Rams, Kansas City

Monday’s Games

Tennessee at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 29

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 2

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

