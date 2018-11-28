All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 8 3 0 .727 307 249 5-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 Miami 5 6 0 .455 223 283 4-1-0 1-5-0 4-4-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Buffalo 4 7 0 .364 161 272 2-3-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 221 281 2-4-0 1-4-0 2-6-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Houston 8 3 0 .727 273 222 4-1-0 4-2-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 325 273 4-2-0 2-3-0 5-4-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Tennessee 5 6 0 .455 195 223 3-1-0 2-5-0 3-6-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 Jacksonville 3 8 0 .273 197 243 2-4-0 1-4-0 2-6-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 7 3 1 .682 316 249 3-2-0 4-1-1 4-3-1 3-0-0 3-1-1 Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 271 198 4-2-0 2-3-0 6-3-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 276 347 3-3-0 2-3-0 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Cleveland 4 6 1 .409 253 283 3-2-1 1-4-0 3-4-1 1-2-0 2-1-1 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 404 294 5-0-0 4-2-0 7-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 L.A. Chargers 8 3 0 .727 307 219 4-2-0 4-1-0 5-2-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Denver 5 6 0 .455 252 252 3-3-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 2-1-0 2-2-0 Oakland 2 9 0 .182 187 327 1-4-0 1-5-0 1-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Dallas 6 5 0 .545 234 213 4-1-0 2-4-0 5-3-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Washington 6 5 0 .545 220 229 3-3-0 3-2-0 6-3-0 0-2-0 2-1-0 Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 230 253 3-3-0 2-3-0 3-5-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 N.Y. Giants 3 8 0 .273 237 288 1-4-0 2-4-0 2-7-0 1-1-0 0-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 10 1 0 .909 409 256 5-1-0 5-0-0 7-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0 Carolina 6 5 0 .545 287 282 5-1-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 280 307 3-3-0 1-4-0 4-4-0 0-3-0 2-2-0 Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 294 338 3-2-0 1-5-0 3-5-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Chicago 8 3 0 .727 317 211 5-1-0 3-2-0 6-1-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Minnesota 6 4 1 .591 265 246 4-2-0 2-2-1 5-3-1 1-1-0 2-1-1 Green Bay 4 6 1 .409 264 267 4-0-1 0-6-0 2-5-1 2-1-0 1-2-1 Detroit 4 7 0 .364 238 286 3-3-0 1-4-0 2-6-0 2-1-0 1-3-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 10 1 0 .909 389 282 6-0-0 4-1-0 6-1-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 Seattle 6 5 0 .545 276 243 2-2-0 4-3-0 5-3-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Arizona 2 9 0 .182 155 293 1-5-0 1-4-0 2-5-0 0-4-0 2-2-0 San Francisco 2 9 0 .182 239 293 2-3-0 0-6-0 1-7-0 1-2-0 0-3-0

___

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 10

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.