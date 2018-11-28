All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 8 3 0 .727 307 249 Miami 5 6 0 .455 223 283 Buffalo 4 7 0 .364 161 272 N.Y. Jets 3 8 0 .273 221 281 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 8 3 0 .727 273 222 Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 325 273 Tennessee 5 6 0 .455 195 223 Jacksonville 3 8 0 .273 197 243 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 7 3 1 .682 316 249 Baltimore 6 5 0 .545 271 198 Cincinnati 5 6 0 .455 276 347 Cleveland 4 6 1 .409 253 283 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 404 294 L.A. Chargers 8 3 0 .727 307 219 Denver 5 6 0 .455 252 252 Oakland 2 9 0 .182 187 327 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 5 0 .545 234 213 Washington 6 5 0 .545 220 229 Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 230 253 N.Y. Giants 3 8 0 .273 237 288 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 10 1 0 .909 409 256 Carolina 6 5 0 .545 287 282 Atlanta 4 7 0 .364 280 307 Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 294 338 North W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 8 3 0 .727 317 211 Minnesota 6 4 1 .591 265 246 Green Bay 4 6 1 .409 264 267 Detroit 4 7 0 .364 238 286 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 10 1 0 .909 389 282 Seattle 6 5 0 .545 276 243 Arizona 2 9 0 .182 155 293 San Francisco 2 9 0 .182 239 293

Thursday’s Games

New Orleans at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Rams at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 6

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 9

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 10

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

